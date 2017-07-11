MENIFEE: Fire partially closes 215 before being contained

MENIFEE – A fire that broke out Monday along Interstate 215 in Menifee prompted a partial closure of the freeway and threatened an apartment complex before crews got it partially contained.

The non-injury brush fire was reported at 4:15 p.m. on the northbound side of Interstate 215, south of McCall Boulevard, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Flames swept north toward an apartment building near McCall, and Riverside County Fire Department crews deployed around the structure to prevent it from being damaged. It’s unclear whether anyone was evacuated.

The CHP shut down three of four lanes on northbound Interstate 215 as heavy smoke laid down in the area, according to reports from the scene.

Witnesses reported flames damaging at least one vehicle, but that was unconfirmed.

As of 5:30 p.m., the fire was no longer posing a threat to property, but northbound Interstate 215 remained partially closed.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.