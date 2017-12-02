Menifee gives street and public works updates

Menifee Public Works and Engineering crews are hard at work on the city streets and on flood control channels readying them for the upcoming rainy season and other street and highway projects.

The Public Works and Engineering Department recently issued an update to the projects now completed, in progress and planned for the next few months in a news release.

The projects recently completed or underway by the department used the city’s Measure DD, Riverside County Measure A funds, Community Development Block Grant Funds, County Service Area and other funding sources.

The completed projects included the Menifee Road “Missing Link,” a half-mile-stretch of new four-lane extension of the road between Abergate and Simpson roads; the widening for Newport Road from Haun to Bradley roads; Antelope Road improvements providing safer travel for students to and from schools; the installation of five new stops signs and five new traffic lights on busy roads; the establishment of city traffic control standards and an Engineering Department traffic survey.

The ongoing projects and improvements included QV Goetz Road Pedestrian Improvements with new ADA pedestrian ramps, curb and gutters, sidewalk, minor shoulder widening and drainage improvements at a cost of $179,830.38; CIP 18-02 Murrieta Road resurfacing with asphalt repairs, crack fills, two-inch asphalt overlay, new ADA ramps, minor shoulder widening and drainage improvements at a cost of $551,094.00 from Measure DD; Sidewalk installation on Holland Road to connect missing portions of sidewalks near 11 Menifee Schools, permanent concrete sidewalks and temporary asphalt sidewalks at a cost of $550,000 from Measure DD and annual preparations work for the rainy season on Newport Road sidewalks and underdrains, asphalt trail repairs along Paloma Wash and continuous restriping of left turn lanes, intersections and center lines.

The projects still coming, include construction of the Scott Road and Interstate 215 Interchange will begin in 2018.

The Menifee Public Works and Engineering Department urges residents that if their street needs pothole repairs, sidewalk repairs, traffic sign replacement or speed radar trailer requests to call the “Street Scene Hotline” at (951) 723-3999 or visit www.cityofmenifee.us/StreetScene.