Menifee issues statement on MUSD bus service cancellation

The city of Menifee issued a statement July 19 recognizing the hardship of the Menifee Union School District’s discontinuation of bus services.

The district announced last week that it would no longer offer home-to-school busing for general education students, effective in time for the 2017-18 school year.

Classes start Aug. 14.

“The decision to reduce transportation services was difficult to make,” says a statement on MUSD’s website. “However, the cost estimate for these services grew from $1.5 million to over $2 million annually.”

The city of Menifee will be assessing pedestrian routes impacted by the district’s action and will make necessary improvements to ensure safer travel to and from schools, the city’s statement said.

“The city has had and will continue to communicate with MUSD as the school year gets closer to starting.”

The city’s statement noted it has no power to act in the situation, as schools are not funded by the city.

“Please understand the MUSD is a state-funded entity and neither the city nor the county (have) jurisdiction over MUSD or any other public schools,” the statement said. “Their funding sources come from other sources and (have) nothing to do with the funding process for the city. Taxes collected by the city can only be legally used to provide the necessary services the city is responsible to maintain.”