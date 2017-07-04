Menifee launches Responsible Compassion campaign

MENIFEE – The Menifee City Council unanimously adopted Ordinance No. 2017-210 during the city council meeting, May 17, prohibiting certain forms of solicitation within the city of Menifee. Enforcement of the newly adopted ordinance began June 18.

The forms of solicitation prohibited in the ordinance include: any “aggressive” solicitation, solicitations at financial institutions or near ATMs, parking lots and parking structures, public transportation vehicles and stops, gasoline stations and fuel pumps, driveways accessing shopping centers, retail and business establishments, medians and parkways, dining establishments and parks and trails. Penalties for violation of the ordinance range from a misdemeanor to an administrative citation.

With the adoption of the ordinance, the city of Menifee has launched a “Responsible Compassion” campaign to notify residents of responsible and meaningful substitutions to enabling solicitors. The campaign will include door hangers distributed to residents with a “do’s and don’ts” guide of how to let your generosity be a part of the solution. A few of the highlights of the guide include: do answer requests with a firm no; do make donations to organizations helping homeless or needy; don’t encourage aggressive panhandling by giving money, food, etc. and don’t allow anyone to camp or loiter on a property.

“Responsible Compassion is an opportunity for residents to support the less fortunate in a safe and impactful manner,” Robert Lennox, Menifee’s community services director, said. “We encourage residents and businesses to become a part of the solution to the city’s homeless challenge, by joining the city’s Homeless Task Force.”

The city of Menifee encourages residents and businesses to join the Menifee Homeless Task Force. The Menifee Homeless Task Force meets 8:30 a.m. the fourth Wednesday of every month at the Kay Ceniceros Senior Center, 29995 Evans Road, in Menifee. For more information, contact the Community Services Department office at (951) 723-3880 or visit www.cityofmenifee.us.