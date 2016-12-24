MENIFEE: Man arrested after being caught with stolen mail

MENIFEE – Sheriff’s officials arrested a man for theft of mail after they caught him with a package he had just stolen Friday, Dec. 23. The mail, a UPS parcel box, had been stolen from a private residence in the 25000 block of Silverwood Lane near Quail Bluff Drive in Menifee.





After an investigation, Special Enforcement Team deputies from the Riverside County Sheriff’s Menifee Police station arrested the man, who was identified as Edward Mora, 44, of Menifee.

The incident began about 10:30 a.m., when Special Enforcement Team members observed a pedestrian, who was later identified as Mora, walking on Silverwood Lane near Quail Bluff Drive while holding an unopened brown UPS parcel box, according to Riverside Sheriff’s Sergeant Sam Morovich.

Deputies contacted Mora and detained him for further investigation. While talking Mora, deputies noticed the package was addressed to another person residing in the area where Mora was found walking.

During their investigation deputies determined Mora had just stolen the parcel from the victim’s front porch.

“The UPS box, containing a holiday package for the family, was returned to the victim,” Morovich explained.

Based on their investigation, deputies arrested Mora and booked him into the Southwest Detention Center on suspicion of mail theft.

A jail record search revealed Mora was cited and released within hours of his arrest. He is scheduled to be arraigned at the Riverside Hall of Justice Jan. 27.

The record search also revealed Mora was arrested Dec. 14, just nine days earlier, for a warrant after he failed to appear in court on charges related to possession of narcotics paraphernalia, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, public intoxication, and resisting arrest.

He was cited and released the same day and is now scheduled to be arraigned on those charges Feb. 8.

Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to call Deputy Beeman or Deputy Girard at the Menifee Sheriff Station at (951) 210-1000, or by email. Callers can refer to incident file number ME163580044 and can remain anonymous. Citizens may also submit a tip using the Sheriff’s CrimeTips online form.