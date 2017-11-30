Menifee man arrested in connection with Temecula carjacking

A 25-year-old Menifee man is suspected of taking his friend’s car and dragging her through a Temecula parking lot with it as she attempted to stop the theft on Monday, Nov. 27, sheriff’s officials say.

Curtis Jones was arrested Wednesday at a relative’s home in Apple Valley, according to a Riverside County sheriff’s news release.

Sheriff’s officials say that in the early morning hours of Monday, Jones’ female friend was trying to give Jones a ride home, but Jones was too intoxicated to give her his home address so she returned to the parking lot of a business they had left from.

Officials says that that’s when Jones got into the driver seat of the victim’s white 2014 Infiniti Q50 and began to drive away.

The release alleges the victim tried to stop Jones from stealing the car by grabbing onto him through the open driver side door, but he accelerated and dragged her through the lot until she fell away.

She suffered unspecified injuries as a result and was treated at the scene by paramedics, according to the release.

The sheriff’s department says the stolen vehicle was later found, abandoned, in a dirt field in Menifee. It has since been returned to the victim.

Jones was arrested on suspicion of carjacking and assault with a deadly weapon. He was booked into the Cois M. Byrd Detention Center and remained there Thursday with bail set at $60,000, online jail records show.

Sheriff’s officials are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact Officer Danny Hollingsworth with the Temecula Police Department at (951) 696-3000