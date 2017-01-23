The Menifee Valley Chapter of the Independent Pool and Spa Service Association donates to the Helping Other People in Elsinore food bank

MENIFEE – Members of the Independent Pool and Spa Service Association Menifee Valley Chapter presented a $200 donation Dec. 16 to the Lake Elsinore food bank Helping Other People in Elsinore. The donation was presented to the operations manager for HOPE, Laurie Howanec, by IPSSA Menifee Valley President Renee Marier and Treasurer and Secretary Sally Smith.

IPSSA is a nonprofit organization that offers group liability insurance, sick route coverage and educational programs for pool and spa professionals.

HOPE is a local food bank that has been servicing the Lake Elsinore community since 1992. They offer food, hygiene products, and children’s clothing to those who qualify; city residents can get one pickup per week. Also, HOPE offers housing assistance and works with other low income governmental programs and outreach assistance programs. They have delivery service and have distribution in multiple locations.

To drop off a donation or volunteer at HOPE, call (951) 245-7510. HOPE is located at 506 W. Minthorn Street; the hours are 9 a.m. to noon, Tuesday through Thursday.

HOPE accepts donations of canned and packaged foods and hygiene products such as soap, shampoo and deodorant. Non-perishable food is preferred.