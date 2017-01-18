Alleged drugged motorist who sped wrong way on freeway to be arraigned

MURRIETA – An Oceanside man who allegedly drove 10 miles in the wrong direction on Interstate 215, at times exceeding the speed limit, pleaded not guilty today to a misdemeanor charge of driving under the influence of

drugs.

Cameron Michael Yancey, 28, was arraigned before Riverside County Superior Court Judge Dennis McConaghy, who scheduled a trial-readiness conference for March 7 at the Southwest Justice Center in Murrieta.

The defendant is free on a $2,500 bond.

According to the California Highway Patrol, Yancey was spotted at the wheel of a 2007 Dodge Challenger about 11:40 a.m. on Nov. 16 in the freeway center divider at the Ramona Expressway in Perris, going southbound on the northbound side of I-215.

Officer Mike Lassig said a sheriff’s deputy got behind the Challenger and signaled Yancey to pull over, but the defendant kept going.

According to Lassig, Yancey drove up to 80 mph through Nuevo, continuing “southbound in the northbound center divider.”

CHP officers joined the sheriff’s deputy, trying to get the motorist to stop.

“As the suspect vehicle approached the Newport Road overcrossing in Menifee, the vehicle was unable to continue in the center divider due to construction,” Lassig said.

The defendant stopped underneath the bridge about 12:10 p.m. and was taken into custody by deputies, who turned him over to the CHP.

No one was injured during the wrong-way pursuit.