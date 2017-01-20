Road closures due to heavy rains, flooding

RIVERSIDE – Multiple roads were closed throughout Riverside County today due to flooding and other storm-related hazards.

The city of Menifee announced Bradley Road at the Salt Creek bridge; Cherry Hills Boulevard at Gross Pointe

Drive; Matthews Road, between Menifee and Paloma roads; Menifee at Mapes Road; Menifee, between state Route 74 and Turtle Bay Lane; Ridgemoor Road at Bellwood Drive; and Sun City Boulevard at Worchester Road are all closed due to flooding from a storm that pounded the area earlier this afternoon.

In San Jacinto, Gilman Springs Road was closed between Sanderson Avenue and Soboba Road, while Soboba itself was shut down between Chabella Drive and State Street.

According to the county Department of Transportation, flooding impacted two locations in Cherry Valley.

Officials said Bellflower Avenue was shut down after it became submerged between Brookside Avenue and Dutton Street. Additionally, Brookside was closed between Highland Spring and Cherry avenues, according to transportation officials.

In Cabazon, weather damage prompted officials to close Elm Street, between Adele and Bonita avenues.

Flooding also led to the closure of Reche Canyon Drive, between Reche Vista Drive and the northern boundary of Moreno Valley, according to the DOT.

In Nuevo, standing water forced officials to close Pico Avenue, between Central Avenue and Nuevo Road.

In Whitewater, Snow Creek Canyon Road was closed after a portion of it flooded near Highway 111.

There was no word on when the closures might be lifted.