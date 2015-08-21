Metal sculptor Ricardo Breceda faces Vail Lake Sculpture Garden eviction

Renowned metal sculptor Ricardo Breceda, creator of the life-sized metal horses seen jumping over the hills above Highway 79 in Temecula, has been ordered to leave his sculpture garden at the Vail Lake Resort by the Rancho California Water District.

Breceda, who has operated his sculpture garden at the resort for the past three and one-half years, said he was surprised June 2 when he was handed a 30-day notice to quit by the Rancho California Water District, owners of the Vail Lake Resort.

“I saw it but I didn’t sign nothing,” he said. “I can’t move all this stuff in 30 days.” His sculpture garden is located just past the entrance of the resort off of Highway 79 and displays hundreds of his metal art pieces in the studio building and on the grounds. Some of the larger pieces stand 12-feet high. The tin caricatures range from a miner 49er with his gold pan, to a huge mammoth and dozens of dinosaurs.

Brecedo said he was first told in May that he was going to have to move, but no reason was given. He thought he still would be able to stay because his unique tin sculptures at the resort brought it thousands of visitors.

“I have been here more than three years,” Breceda said.

Bill Johnson, then the owner of the RV resort, invited Breceda to open his gallery on the property. With a handshake the pair agreed. Breceda said Johnson wanted his operation at the resort so it would bring people to visit.

More than a year ago, Johnson declared bankruptcy and was forced to sell the resort to the Rancho California Water District. The district owns Vail Lake that supplies drinking water to most of Temecula Valley. The water district’s Vail Lake resort operation was turned over to a management company called the California Parks Company. At first the resort manager let him keep his garden open. He said that manager was later fired by the management company and then he was told he would have to leave.

“I have brought thousands of people here to the resort. I don’t understand why they want me to leave.” He said most of the people who visit the grounds are amazed at his work, but few buy anything. “I still try to talk up the resort,” he said.

The eviction notice and an unlawful detainer later given to him, gave no reason why they were evicting him. It read that since opening the studio he has paid nothing and that he has refused to leave the premises in the time allocated. He showed another agreement forwarded to him by the law firm representing the water district, Best, Best and Krieger. It would have given him until Sept. 30 to move.

“I didn’t sign that paper either. I need 90 days to leave this place, and I am going to leave it,” Breceda said. “It’s their loss.”

Calls to the Rancho California Water District and to the resort manager about the reason for Breceda’s eviction brought no response.

Monday, at press time, Breceda said he would have to bring his paperwork on the matter to the West Valley Superior Court in French Valley to answer the summons. “I am leaving. I just need 90 days to do it.” He said all he wants is more time to move and some money from the water district for alleged damages done to some of his creations the resort borrowed last Halloween. “I just need a couple of thousand dollars from them,” he said. “At Halloween, the kids were climbing all over them and damaged some.”

Breceda said they did not offer him a rental agreement or anything else in the settlement offer. “I would not do it anyway,” he contended.

He said that he will be taking all his sculptures down above Highway 79 and move the stagecoach alongside the highway approaching the resort when he leaves. For many motorists the horses in the hills above Temecula has been an attraction and made the news many times. Breceda’s sculptures line the Anza-Borrego Highway are known throughout the world. They bring many visitors and photographers to the nearby desert community.

The eviction will not interrupt Breceda’s sculpturing work that is done at his workshop along Interstate 215 in Perris. He added he is now in the process of buying 20 acres of land in nearby Aguanga along Highway 79. He said he wouldn’t consider relocating his gallery to another area or public land near Temecula.

“Never,” Breceda said. “It is better that a man own his own home, than have a castle where you get kicked around all the time by the owners.”

Meanwhile, Breceda said his works, all of them at the Vail Lake location, will be on sale before he moves. “I need to sell as much of this as I can, before I leave. That way, as you can see, I don’t have as much to move. I will have bargains with big discounts.”

While Breceda is struggling with his eviction at Vail Lake Resort, his daughter Lianna Arroyo, 21, opened the Ricardo Gallery on Thursday, Aug. 13 at 42061 Main Street in Old Town Temecula. Formerly Green’s Pottery in Old Town, the new business is displaying and selling hundreds of her father’s metal creations. The Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting ceremony for her new business and Breceda greeted visitors at the event.

“You know I am the inspiration for my father’s art work,” said Lianna at the grand opening. When she was 7, she was enthralled by the “Jurassic Park” movie. She watched her father working with a welding machine he had obtained and asked him to weld a life-sized dinosaur for her as a Christmas present.

By accident, Breceda ran into two men who knew how to make rough out metal sculptures. He soon went into a steel welding business with them along Interstate 215 in Perris. In the next six-months he designed and welded together a large rough dinosaur made out of rusty tin.

“I would do anything for my daughter,” Breceda said. The huge rusty brown tin dinosaur was erected, not without trouble, and stood at his business along the freeway and was seen by thousands of motorists.

He gave the big dinosaur sculpture to his daughter at Christmas as promised. She said she was pleased with the gift that helped launch a career for her dad. Now she proudly displays her father’s work at the gallery.

Breceda’s complete story can be read in “Ricardo Breceda/Accidental Artist,” a photo illustrated book authored by Diana Lindsay. The book can be found on Amazon and at the Ricardo Galley.