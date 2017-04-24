Missing woman’s family asks public’s help finding her

HEMET – Hemet police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a woman who went missing more than a month ago.

Nichole Marie Dillard, 38, was last in contact with her family on March 16. Dillard’s relatives told police she may be bipolar, and the disorder could explain her disappearance and why she ended communication with her family.

The missing woman is black, about 5-foot-4 and 130 pounds, sporting a Capricorn symbol tattoo on her neck.

Anyone with information on her possible whereabouts was urged to contact the police department at (951) 765-2400.

