Mitchell named number two prosecutor in County

RIVERSIDE – Assistant District Attorney William E. Mitchell has been named the number two prosecutor in the Riverside County District Attorney’s Office, it was announced today.

Mitchell, 53, will start his new position June 17 following the retirement of the current Chief Assistant District Attorney, Sue Steding, who has been at the office for 34 years.

”Bill has a great record of service to our community which few have equaled in the modern history of our office,” District Attorney Rod Pacheco said. ”He is a true leader among prosecutors.”

Mitchell, who has prosecuted 13 death penalty cases and sent 10 murderers to death row, has twice been recognized as the ”Riverside County Prosecutor of the Year” — in 1991 and 1996.

In 2005, he was named the California District Attorneys Association’s ”Statewide Prosecutor of the Year.”

Mitchell, who joined the office in 1984, has been assigned to major narcotics, career criminal and homicide units. He was promoted to supervising deputy district attorney in the Special Prosecutions Unit in 2000 and became supervisor of the homicide unit in 2003.

He became chief deputy district attorney in 2006 and was later promoted to assistant district attorney in 2007.

Mitchell received a degree in political science from UC San Diego in 1980 and graduated from Western State University College of Law, San Diego in 1983.