Mother of murder victim speaks out after killer pleads guilty, sentenced to life in prison

William Gary Simpson, 22, of San Bernardino County pleaded guilty on Friday, March 20 to the first-degree murder of Saskia Burke, 18, of Murrieta. Simpson was immediately sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for the December 2011 knife attack in which he also attempted to kill Burke’s father and boyfriend.

But Burke’s mother, Catherine, who witnessed the murder, is anything but happy about the situation. She wanted to see Simpson get the death penalty for the crime she says tore her family apart.

Catherine Burke said she is “terrified” that Simpson did not get the death penalty.

“Right now as I stand here at the end of things and all I can ask is why,” Burke said. “Nobody loved Saskia more than me. She was my best friend, she was my child.”

Simpson, who was a friend of the family before the group had a falling out in 2010, never disclosed a motive for the murder.

The Riverside County District Attorney’s Office intended to seek the death penalty for Simpson, whose defense attorneys negotiated a plea agreement under which the D.A.’s office agreed to forgo a trial in exchange for Simpson’s admitting the murder charge and a special circumstance allegation of lying in wait.

Two counts of attempted murder, along with great bodily injury allegations against the defendant, were also dropped as part of the plea deal.

Burke said she wasn’t notified of the plea bargain prior to the sentencing and that part of the trauma that comes with being a victim was the need to be prepared for things.

“No one more than me wanted to see him be sentenced,” Burke said. “Nothing was communicated to me at all. He (District Attorney Brandon Smith) knew exactly what he was doing by not saying anything to anyone. I feel this terror inside me and it doesn’t stop.”

District Attorney Information Specialist John Hall said that Burke was notified in an email to the Valley News dated March 23.

“The victim’s next of kin were notified of the plea and sentencing,” the email said.

Superior Court Judge Stephen Gallon certified the plea agreement during a status hearing at the Southwest Justice Center in Murrieta and imposed the sentence stipulated by the two sides.

Burke said that had she been aware the plea bargain was going to be accepted she would have been prepared with an impact statement.

“When you become a victim you don’t get any choices about anything you are forced to accept what everyone else decides, when you are a victim you have no control over anything,” Burke said. “We don’t get any say in that we just get to accept whatever happens because that is all there is.”

Burke said that every minute of her life since her daughter’s murder she has had to live moment to moment, something that is difficult for her at best.

“I want to crawl out of my skin,” she said. “It’s a battle moment to moment to stay in it. I don’t get a choice, I don’t have a say. I get no control, none. People have to accept that.”

According to Murrieta police, Simpson went on a rampage after breaking into the Murrieta home of Paul and Catherine Burke on Dec. 20, 2011.

The 6-foot-3, 140-pound defendant gained access to the two-story residence on Milkwood Lane shortly before 4 a.m. and attacked Saskia Burke, stabbing her multiple times in the living room, investigators said.

The Murrieta Valley High School senior’s 48-year-old father fought Simpson and was stabbed in the neck and chest. Saskia’s 17-year-old boyfriend, who was visiting the house, also tried to subdue the defendant and was slashed across the neck. Both recovered from their wounds.

Police said neighbors rushed to the residence in response to Catherine Burke’s screams for help, and Simpson fled. He was arrested without incident at his mother’s Hesperia home three days later.

Burke said Simpson’s actions not only killed her daughter but took her life and her family’s sense of security away.

“I stand here and I look out and I miss her,” Burke said. “I miss it. All the bubbly children that used to surround me and every one of them is gone. It’s empty, it’s void. He took my beautiful bubbly happy life away. What is after this? It is a nightmare that honestly doesn’t stop.”