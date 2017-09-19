Motorcyclist killed in Ortega Highway crash

LAKE ELSINORE – One person was killed and another injured today in a crash involving a motorcycle on Ortega Highway west of Lake Elsinore.

Gilbert Banuelos, 24 of LaHabra, was killed in the crash reported shortly after 5 p.m. near The Lookout Roadhouse restaurant, according to the Riverside County Coroner’s Office.

Banuelos was riding his 2012 BMW motorcycle eastbound on the Ortega Highway at an “unsafe speed” when he lost control of the motorcycle and crossed into oncoming traffic, crashing head-on into a 2013 Hyundai Genesis driven by John Lamb, 27, of Surprise, Arizona, the California Highway Patrol reported.

Banuelos was ejected from the motorcycle and was pronounced dead at the scene.

A passenger in Lamb’s vehicle received minor injuries but denied medical treatment.

Westbound traffic on the Ortega Highway was closed for just over two hours due to the incident, which was the second deadly accident on the roadway in two days. Two men, also on motorcycles, were killed Sept. 17, when they collided into on another due to unsafe speed.

“CHP would like to remind all motorcyclists to ride in a safe manner and obey all of the rules of the road,” CHP Spokesman Officer Mike Lassig said “They are set in place to keep you and others alive, don’t ride at a speed that could endanger you or others.”