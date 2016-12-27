Motorist who struck, killed pedestrian still at large

PERRIS – A hit-and-run motorist who fatally injured a 35-year-old Perris man remained at large today, as authorities released a description of the suspect’s vehicle.

Johnny Sambrano was struck about 6:45 a.m. Saturday on Old Elsinore Road, just south of Church Street, in Perris, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Officer Dan Olivas said investigators obtained information indicating that the suspect’s vehicle was a black Dodge Ram pickup truck.

According to Olivas, Sambrano was walking northbound along Old Elsinore when the suspect plowed into him from behind. The driver immediately fled the scene.

Sambrano was transported to Riverside University Medical Center in Moreno Valley, where he succumbed to his injuries shortly after 11 p.m. Saturday.

Olivas said the pickup likely sustained front-end damage, probably along the passenger-side.

“The Riverside CHP is seeking the public’s help in apprehending the driver in this fatal hit-and-run collision,” Olivas said.

Anyone with information was urged to call the agency at (951) 637-8000.

