Murrieta becomes happiest place on earth for Disneyland animals

Bolt one of two babydoll sheep who once was part of a number of farm animals at Disneyland’s petting zoo. Eleven goats, two babydoll sheep and two miniature donkeys are now in the care of a Menifee family at their Murrieta farm after acquiring the animals from Disneyland. The theme park will no longer have a petting zoo due the construction of Star Wars land. Shane Gibson photo
Jenelle hand feeds Bianca who climbed a tree at their Murrieta farm. Jenelle was featured in a Disney video describing the farm that the Disneyland farm animals will live out their lives after the closure and removal of the petting zoo that was featured at Big Thunder Ranch at Disneyland. Shane Gibson photo
Mark leads a herd of retired Disneyland goats for a run at his family’s Murrieta farm. Shane Gibson photo
Retired Disneyland goat Jane is described as the leader of the 11 goats who now call Murrieta home. Shane Gibson photo
Jenelle and Mark’s son Austin, 14, spends a moment with two miniature donkeys the family acquired from Disneyland. Shane Gibson photo
Retired Disneyland miniature donkeys Daisy (left) and Dot will now live a private life at a Murrieta farm after the closure and removal of the petting zoo that was featured at Big Thunder Ranch at Disneyland. Shane Gibson photo
From left: Shayla, 16, Mark, Austin, 14, and Jenelle are the family who will now care for the retired Disneyland petting zoo animals at their Murrieta farm. The family originally acquired two retired goats from Disneyland before the closure of the theme park’s petting zoo. Based on their reputation with the animals and the proper farm to hold the animals – Disneyland donated the remaining petting zoo farm animals (with the exception of a miniature cow) to the family upon the closure of Big Thunder Ranch at Disneyland. The 11 goats, two babydoll sheep and two miniature donkeys will now live out the rest of their lives on the family’s private Murrieta farm. Shane Gibson photo
A herd of retired Disneyland goats run around their new Murrieta farm home. Shane Gibson photo
Retired Disneyland goat Medusa waits for feeding time in her pen. Shane Gibson photo
Retired Disneyland goat Barrel waits for feeding time in his pen. An important aspect of the goats new home is that they will all be together. None of the goats, sheep and donkeys were separated after the closure of the petting zoo at Disneyland. Shane Gibson photo
Retired Disneyland goat Lilo waits for feeding time in her pen. Shane Gibson photo
Many of the retired Disneyland goats are related and will benefit being together at their new home at a privately owned family farm. Shane Gibson photo
Shayla, 16, leads a herd of goats to their pen for feeding time at the retired Disneyland goats new home in Murrieta. Shane Gibson photo
Retired Disneyland goat Bernard eats in the pen at his new home in Murrieta. Shane Gibson photo
Mark looks over the retired Disneyland goats as they eat at his Murrieta farm. Mark and his family have a great sense of pride and care for the new addition of farm animals at their Murrieta farm. Shane Gibson photo
The retired Disneyland petting zoo animals get settled into their new private home in Murrieta .Shane Gibson photo
My daughter has pictures of all these babies she would go visit every week at Disneyland, I showed her this article and she cried with happiness seeing that they were all together and happy.
Where is the farm located?
This is a private farm in Murrieta, and the Disney petting zoo animals are now retired, Tony.
So glad to see that they are in a good home. 🙂
My baby cried too reading this article! We love Barrel and are so incredibly happy they are able to live a wonderful life together!!
I cried reading this! I remember bottle feeding little Bernard and Bianca <3
I miss working with Circle D and I miss all the farm animals?
Anyone know where Clarabelle went to?
Clarabelle, aka “Dinner” lived up to her name- she was very tasty!!!
KIDDING!!!! Lol!
Clarabelle retired with a cast member 🙂 she’s very happy and has a new pony friend.
Where did the cow end up?
I love that these animals found a good home, I will have to go visit them someday. Disneyland is pretty good about things like this. Even many of the historic trees that need to be removed for Star Wars Land are getting saved, but then Disneyland has a long legacy of saving their trees. One of my favorite secret things found in the park is the Dominguez Date Palm, a large palm tree found next to the Jungle Cruise building. It was one of the last remaining pieces of the Dominguez Family farm. The Dominguez Family sold their farm land to Walt so that he could build his theme park. – John Glass (author, 100 Things You Don’t Want to Miss at Disneyland 2016 ; facebook.com/100Disneyland )
These people dont even live where the animals are kept. One of the burros has been attacked by a dog and thank goodness a neighbor saved it.
Is this true, that the animals are not supervised 24/7? If not, then they are sitting ducks!