Murrieta Birthday Bash a success

Ashley Orcutt

Valleystaff@reedermedia.com

Murrieta held its 26th annual birthday bash at the California Oaks Sports Park Saturday, July 1, with thousands showing up to celebrate.

Business vendors from Murrieta were there to celebrate and show off what their businesses were really about. Food vendors were across the way, selling delicious frozen lemonade, hot dogs and super cheesy nachos.

Inflatables and rides were across the way, entertaining children of all ages. A little after the event started, a firetruck sprayed children and families, cooling them off from the summer heat. People had their tents, canopies, lawn chairs, and blankets spread out around the sports park, enjoying their time with their friends or family members as they enjoyed the many things to do at the Murrieta Birthday Bash.

Starting at 5 p.m., two bands performed at the event, rocking everyone’s night away. Live From Earth, a Pat Benatar tribute band performed catchy Benatar songs for everyone to enjoy. Then following Live From Earth was Lights, a journey tribute band who rocked everyone’s night away with some of Journey’s best-loved songs. Right after they finished their night with “Don’t Stop Believing” and inspiring the audience to sing along with them, the fireworks ended a perfect night at 9 p.m., lighting up Murrieta’s skies.

The party brought together, friends, family and neighbors in a friendly, fun atmosphere with entertainment, food, vendors and activities for everyone to enjoy.