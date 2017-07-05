Murrieta Birthday Bash a success

Murrieta held its 26th annual birthday bash at the California Oaks Sports Park Saturday, July 1, with thousands showing up to celebrate.
Business vendors from Murrieta were there to celebrate and show off what their businesses were really about. Food vendors were across the way, selling delicious frozen lemonade, hot dogs and super cheesy nachos.
Inflatables and rides were across the way, entertaining children of all ages. A little after the event started, a firetruck sprayed children and families, cooling them off from the summer heat. People had their tents, canopies, lawn chairs, and blankets spread out around the sports park, enjoying their time with their friends or family members as they enjoyed the many things to do at the Murrieta Birthday Bash.
Peter Mash, 10, slides down one of the many large inflatable children’s attractions during the Murrieta Birthday Bash event, celebrating 26 years of cityhood at California Oaks Sports Park, July 1. Shane Gibson photo
Jill Marie Burke, lead vocalist for the Pat Benatar tribute band Live From Earth, performs Benatar’s hit song “Hell Is for Children,” during the annual Murrieta Birthday Bash event, July 1. Shane Gibson photo
Children ride on a carnival swing during the Murrieta Birthday Bash event, celebrating 26 years of cityhood at California Oaks Sports Park, July 1. Shane Gibson photo
Murrieta City Council members from left, Mayor Rick Gibbs, Mayor Pro Tem Jonathon Ingram, Councilman Kelly Seyarto and Councilman Randon Lane thank the thousands of guests attending the Murrieta Birthday Bash celebrating 26 years of cityhood at California Oaks Sports Park, July 1. Shane Gibson photo
Matilynn Flicker, 9, practices her handstands while her mom waits in a food vendor’s line during the Murrieta Birthday Bash event, July 1. Shane Gibson photo
Murrieta Birthday Bash attendees meander through hundreds of umbrellas and tents staked by families enjoying picnicking, live music and fireworks at the California Oaks Sports Park, July 1. The cityhood birthday event is the largest event the city of Murrieta holds each year attracting thousands of guests. Shane Gibson photo
Murrieta Birthday Bash guests enjoy festivities at the California Oaks Sports Park, July 1. The annual event concluded with a fireworks show. Shane Gibson photo
Gabriel Medina and his 8-month-old son Micah, receive a balloon from a Crosspoint Church member during the Murrieta Birthday Bash event, July 1. Shane Gibson photo
Starting at 5 p.m., two bands performed at the event, rocking everyone’s night away. Live From Earth, a Pat Benatar tribute band performed catchy Benatar songs for everyone to enjoy. Then following Live From Earth was Lights, a journey tribute band who rocked everyone’s night away with some of Journey’s best-loved songs. Right after they finished their night with “Don’t Stop Believing” and inspiring the audience to sing along with them, the fireworks ended a perfect night at 9 p.m., lighting up Murrieta’s skies.
The party brought together, friends, family and neighbors in a friendly, fun atmosphere with entertainment, food, vendors and activities for everyone to enjoy.