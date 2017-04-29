Murrieta City Council hears plans for update to city’s signage ordinance

The city of Murrieta held a workshop on sign regulations for the city Tuesday, April 18. The meeting was due to the council’s request to review temporary signs for the city for an amendment to the city’s code.

“We started with temporary signs because that was the main matter that had come up,” Murrieta City Planner Cynthia Kinser said. “The sign task force said, ‘We think some of the temporary signs have to do with the lack of opportunity in our permanent sign regulations,’ so we took a look back at our permanent sign regulations.”

According to Kinser, the sign regulations for the city are restrictive and worth updating. She said that under the existing regulations commercial centers are allowed for single monument signs to be 6 feet high and 24 square feet total, multiple monument signs to be 6 feet high or 50 square feet while freeway pylons can be 45 feet in height or 200 square feet.

“That is all the code allows,” she said. “That’s it.”

Kinser said what the sign task force was presenting was a plan with a hierarchy for signs so that everyone has some certainty of sign criteria to follow. She said that the purpose of a sign amendment to city code would help provide a design document to help establish how the city would implement signage throughout the city.

“Through the sign task force we developed some additional signage based on the sliding scale of size so rather than just a six-foot monument sign for a single tenant we are proposing it be 8 foot to give it a little more visibility.”

Other proposed signage presented included 10-foot high signs for multiple tenants, 40-foot and 60-foot high signs for the freeway and the addition of pylons in varying sizes depending on the needs of the property.

Currently the city does not address pylons in its code.

“You begin to have a hierarchy,” Kinser said. “It provides more than just one sign for the tenant center.”

Kinser said that office and industrial signage falls under a different standard that doesn’t allow for tenant identification. The sign task force was proposing was something “more akin to the commercial.”

“You will usually find in true industrial parks that you don’t usually see a lot of signage, but we are unique here in that we over the years have had commercial uses in our industrial area and that is where the pressures come in,” she said.

Under the proposal Kinser suggested sliding scale signage like the commercial, though at a smaller size.

“What also came up for discussion was digital displays. This is where we had some differences of opinion with the task force, some that wanted as much digital display as they could get and others concerned about what the appearance and the street view would be in our community and what the distraction would be to drivers,” Kinser said.

The proposal for digital signage included only 20 percent of the sign area could be digital, and only one digital sign per development be allowed.

“Most likely if you have a large commercial development with freeway signage, they might do a 500-square-foot, freeway-oriented pylon sign and have 20 percent – 100 square feet – devoted to digital,” Kinser explained.

Wall signs were also addressed in the workshop. Currently, the city allows signage on buildings to be only 10 percent of the building face, not to exceed 150 square feet, but under the proposal it could be one and a half square foot per linear foot, not to exceed 150 square feet.

For temporary signs, which includes sandwich boards, political signs, special events signs and others, the city will have to treat all signs equally thanks to the 2015 U.S. Supreme Court case, Reed vs. Town of Gilbert.

“That means you can no longer treat a special event, a sale and a political sign differently,” Kinser said. “That makes it a little challenging of how you treat them equally particularly when it comes to political signs. Usually you want those signs up as soon as you are running for a campaign and then you want them down shortly afterward, so to try to come up with a time frame, we use that as a model to look at.”

According to Kinser, the time frame is 120 days, so they were suggesting 120 days that can be divided up in different manners.

Auto mall signage also was discussed, and Kinser reported that the task force was open to all advertising styles.

“In order to implement unique standards, we will have to set up a zoning layer district, and you can establish different criteria when you do that,” she explained. “There would also have to be a zoning layer component in order to implement unique standards for our auto mall.”

Freeway real estate signs were proposed to be 96 square feet as compared to the current standard of 32 square feet which would also be applied to freeway future tenant signs. Directional and kiosk type signs would not be included in the ordinance, though the task force did say they would be in support of “wayfinding” or directional signage.

The task force also showed support for some billboards or outdoor advertising displays since there is no impact on residential. Currently there are 14 billboards within the city, all owned by Lamar, who was brought in to educate the task force about billboard signage.

“It was interesting. Lamar said if they could change all their signs to electronic digital billboards, they would not. They don’t feel there is enough market in the area to capture that,” Kinser said. “The most they would do is two or three or at the absolute max. They thought two was viable, three was questionable.”

Kinser said there were concerns about not looking “like Las Vegas” and concerns about digital displays due to the city’s topography in sharing “light spillage” into residential areas.

“That is not something for the sign ordinance,” she said. “That is more of a program, but there was support for that consideration.”

The city council expressed some concerns regarding enforcement, visibility and sign content, but ultimately directed Kinser and her staff to move forward with the plan to finalize the proposal for consideration by the city’s planning commission so it can be brought before council for approval.