MURRIETA: County to spray for mosquitoes in Monroe basin

The Riverside County Department of Environmental Health will treat a brush-filled Murrieta basin for mosquitoes Thursday evening, the agency announced in a statement.

The treatments, which the county said are due to a “high number of mosquitos and complaints,” will take place between 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. in an area known as the Monroe basin, located between Monroe and Jackson avenues.

The county will utilize truck-mounted sprayers to treat the area with EPA-approved mosquito control product Zenivex.

“Although the products pose very-low to no risk, some people may prefer to avoid exposure,” the statement said. “To minimize exposure, residents and pets should remain indoors and keep windows closed during and for 15 minutes following ground application.”

The amount of material sprayed is three ounces per acre, ensuring humans, animals and crops are safe, the agency said.

Signs were posted Wednesday in the area informing residents of the control efforts.

In addition, county vector control program staff are intensifying mosquito surveillance, searching out breeding sites, and conducting larval control where appropriate, officials said.

Residents are urged to take the following steps to limit mosquito exposure:

Apply insect repellent

Be aware of peak mosquito hours—dawn and dusk are peak biting times for many species; environmental health staff should be notified of mosquito activity during the daytime, as this may help staff identify the species of mosquito present

Wear long sleeves, long socks and other clothing that limits skin exposed to mosquitoes

Install or repair screens to all windows and doors to keep mosquitoes outside

Residents can contact the vector control office at (951) 766-9454 for any questions, to report a mosquito problem in their area or to request mosquito larvae-eating fish.



