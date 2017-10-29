Murrieta couple who died in wreck were Las Vegas shooting survivors

MURRIETA – A married couple, who had survived the Route 91 Harvest music festival shootings, were the two people killed in a fiery car crash in Murrieta two weeks ago, according to a Las Vegas newspaper.

The deadly wreck was reported about 10:50 p.m. on Oct. 16 on Avenida de Arboles, north of Palo Alto Lane, in an unincorporated community known as La Cresta, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The Riverside County Coroner’s Office identified the victims as Lorraine Carver, 53, and Dennis Carver, 52, both of Murrieta. Their deaths left their daughters, aged 16 and 20, orphans, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported.

The husband and wife had been at the Route 91 Harvest music festival on Oct. 1 when machine gun fire sprayed the audience, killing 59 people, the Las Vegas newspaper reported.

When the first shots rang out at the festival, Dennis shielded Lorraine to protect her ,and minutes later they ran out of the premises hand in hand, the paper wrote.

About two weeks later, the couple were in their 2010 Mercedes-Benz sedan going northbound on Avenida de Arboles when its driver failed to negotiate a curve in the road, according to California Highway Patrol Officer Mike Lassig. The car drifted onto a grassy area, slammed into two brick pillars that were part of a residential gate and burst into flames, he said.

The couple had been together for 22 years and are survived by two daughters.