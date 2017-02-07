Murrieta deputy fire chief receives high honor

Matt Corelli

Special to Valley News

Murrieta Fire & Rescue is proud to announce that Deputy Fire Chief David Lantzer has achieved the Executive Fire Officer certification from the National Fire Academy in Emmitsburg, Maryland.

Fire Chief Scott Ferguson presented Lantzer with his framed Executive Fire Officer certificate at the Murrieta City Council meeting Dec. 20. As a student in the Executive Fire Officer program, Lantzer pursued a path of professional development that spanned four years. The program contains a diverse executive-level curriculum that includes one 10-day course each year for four years and requires participants to complete four applied research projects that are linked to the curriculum and national strategic goals.

The completion of the Executive Fire Officer program is equivalent of an upper-division baccalaureate or graduate level course. Lantzer began this process at his previous agency, Hermosa Beach Fire Department, before joining Murrieta Fire & Rescue in October 2015.

To find out more about becoming a firefighter or employment opportunities with Murrieta Fire & Rescue, visit the webpage at www.MurrietaCA.gov/fire.