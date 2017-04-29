Murrieta EOC looks toward an improved emergency operations center

Ken Shuck, interim deputy fire marshal for the city of Murrieta, and Cindy Quigley from the Contingency Management Consulting Group provided the Murrieta City Council with an update on the city’s disaster preparedness plan during the April 18 meeting held at Murrieta City Hall.

During the presentation, Quigley told council that she was a resident of the city and had a vested interest in how the city managed its emergency preparedness.

“I want to be able to give you some information to let you know how far we have come in the past year,” she said, adding that the city did an assessment where they identified areas of improvement.

According to the assessment findings, more than 500 people within city limits have completed Community Emergency Response Training, Quigley said.

“That adds a lot of confidence when we think about people being prepared for disasters,” she said. “We also identified a need to make people more aware of the emergency operations center to ensure that staff members were properly trained and able to respond effectively.”

Currently, it is unknown how many of those trained are still living within the community and are willing to respond in the event of an emergency.

According to Quigley in June 2016, the city decided to begin working on needed improvements to the emergency operations center and to look at other areas where it could improve including ensuring there were appropriate position guidebooks for each of the 52 staff members in the center.

“It makes it very difficult for us to ensure that each position has rules, regulations, guidelines to follow, things that can help them during an activation of the emergency operations center,” she said.

Quigley said that since all the issues had been addressed, it was time to start implementing items such as an orientation and section training for management operations, planning and intelligence, logistics and finance section personnel, a review of potential notification systems such as Reverse 911 and to conduct a table top exercise for emergency operations center staff.

According to Quigley, training is scheduled for June 13 and 27.

“We are making sure it will allow them the ability to practice and to get more comfortable in the emergency operations center,” she said, adding that emergency operations centers are often called “controlled chaos,” due to the nature of many things occurring all at once.

During the training sessions, participants will be faced with real-life scenarios that could occur during an activation of the center. Participants will learn to work together as a team, to address issues including prioritizing and assignment of tasks and to ensure they can communicate and properly document the information.

“We are also looking to work very closely with the Murrieta Valley Unified School District,” Quigley said. “That has been a very big opportunity for the city because now we are able to use their mass notification broadcast system. That allows us to insert the information for all of the assigned personnel for the EOC and be able to call them, text them or email them, and we can actually call them at their home, their office or their cell to ensure that they are receiving information that the emergency operations center is activated and to respond as safely as possible and that is something the city has not been able to do prior. It was done manually.”

The partnership with the school district will cut down on response and wait times, Quigley said.

The EOC orientation and section training, scheduled for the fall, will utilize both teams A and B and will include a shift change to practice transition of information so teams can learn proper “passdown” techniques.

“What you don’t want is to have valuable information lost,” Quigley explained. “The transition will be one of the key goals for that exercise.”

Also, scheduled for fall, the city will host a table top exercise which will be conducted by the Riverside County Emergency Department. That exercise will include Temecula, Wildomar, Canyon Lake, Lake Elsinore, Perris, Hemet and the different utilities who would respond during an emergency.

“This is a requirement annually for all cities to have a multi-jurisdictional exercise, so this is a great opportunity for us to participate with other different agencies,” she said.

Quigley said to date the city has done a “great deal” in moving the emergency operations center forward and that she commended them for all they have done to ensure that staff is made aware of the EOC and to get trained. It’s a very important aspect for everyone within the city, she said.

“We know that it is important,” she said. “It is something that we don’t plan on; we hope that we never have to activate, but when we do, we want to be prepared.”

For more information on Murrieta’s Emergency Management efforts, visit www.murrieta.ca.gov .