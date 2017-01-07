Murrieta Fire Chief completes international professional designation process

MURRIETA – Fire Chief Scott Ferguson of the Murrieta Fire & Rescue Department has successfully completed the process that awards him the professional designation of Chief Fire Officer. The Commission on Professional Credentialing met Dec. 13, to officially confer the re-designation upon Ferguson. He is one of only 1,204 designated Chief Fire Officers worldwide.

The Chief Fire Officer Designation program is a voluntary program designed to recognize individuals who demonstrate their excellence in seven measured components including experience, education, professional development, professional contributions, association membership, community involvement and technical competencies. Ferguson received his original designation March 7, 2007. To maintain the designation, individuals need to show they have continued to develop as a CFO in four areas including professional development, professional contributions, active association membership and community involvement.

A board of review, consisting of members of the fire and emergency services profession, academia and municipal agencies, evaluate each application and recommends successful candidates for designation to the commission.

Ferguson has spent the last 34 years in the fire service, has been a member of the Murrieta Fire & Rescue Department for approximately 18 months and currently resides in the city he serves.