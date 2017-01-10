Murrieta Fire & Rescue graduate seven new recruits

MURRIETA – Murrieta Fire & Rescue was proud to celebrate the graduation of seven new probationary firefighters Thursday, Dec. 15. The Recruit Firefighter Academy began in the early morning hours on Nov. 7, when they started their first day of training with physical fitness exercises at Murrieta Mesa High School.

The six week academy included wildland fire training, ladders, physical fitness, academic testing and culminated in a Class 3, live fire training burn of an abandoned residence on Washington Avenue. Murrieta Fire & Rescue conducts live fire training evolutions in acquired structures to assist in the development of all employees. Each of the seven recruits performed well throughout the academy, learning to work as a team in order to ensure the highest level of safety and efficiency.

Before the start of the academy, the department hosted a family night where the recruits made a commitment to remain a unified group. They demonstrated this commitment by sharing the same type of lunch pails, water jugs and matching wristwatches; the recruits even shaved their heads together. The results were evident Thursday night, when seven probationary firefighter helmets were displayed for viewing atop the grand piano in the community room at the Murrieta Public Library, and they stood to take their oath, administered by Murrieta City Clerk Jane Halstead.

The recruits transitioned to their assigned stations and began responding on emergency calls throughout the city of Murrieta Dec. 18. Over their first 10 shifts, their probationary firefighter’s skills were evaluated by senior first responders.

To find out more about becoming a firefighter or employment opportunities with Murrieta Fire & Rescue, visit the website at www.MurrietaCA.gov/fire . To find out how to donate a vacant or abandoned structure for live fire training, contact the administrative office at (951) 304-3473.