MURRIETA: K-9 sniffs out nearly $200K in Heroin, Meth during traffic stop

MURRIETA — Border Patrol agents arrested a 53-year-old man Friday afternoon, April 7, after agents discovered nearly $200,000 worth of narcotics hidden inside a vehicle the man was driving.
Agents found the illegal narcotics after they conducted a traffic enforcement stop on the suspect’s vehicle, a Dodge Journey SUV. Agents made the stop about 1:30 p.m., on northbound I-215, near the Murrieta Hot Springs Rd. exit.
During the vehicle stop, agents brought in a law enforcement trained K-9 and a “sniff” was conducted on the vehicle. The K-9 almost immediately alerted to the presence of narcotics, at which time agents conducted a further search of the vehicle.
While searching the SUV, agents located a secret, hidden, man-made compartment built into the vehicle’s firewall.
Agents eventually located and seized 57 bundles of methamphetamine totaling more than 53 pounds of methamphetamine, with a street value of $128,520.
Agents also located and recovered two bundles of heroin from the compartment, totaling more than six pounds of heroin, with a street value of $68,310.
The suspected smuggler, who agents did not identify, was booked into the Southwest Detention Center in Murrieta and is facing several narcotics-related charges.
After recovering the narcotics, U.S. Border Patrol agents seized the suspect’s vehicle.
This sizable drug bust comes on the heels of an April 6 traffic stop and drug bust, during which agents located and seized nearly 35 pounds of methamphetamine during another Border Patrol vehicle stop in the same area of Murrieta.
Where was the vehicle coming from?