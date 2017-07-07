MURRIETA: Man accused of resisting Murrieta police skips court date; warrant issued for his arrest

MURRIETA – A man accused of scuffling with police officers, causing one to fracture his hand, during a confrontation at a Murrieta pharmacy that led to accusations against the police of use of excessive force failed to make a scheduled court appearance today, prompting a judge to issue a warrant for his arrest.

Alejandro Rojo, 23, of Murrieta is charged with resisting arrest, attempting to remove a peace officer’s firearm and intimidating the operator of a business.

A preliminary hearing was scheduled at the Southwest Justice Center in Murrieta to determine if the charges are justified, but when the case was called in the courtroom of Riverside County Superior Court Judge Jerome Brock, Rojo was nowhere to be found.

Brock signed a bench warrant setting the defendant’s bail at $25,000 if and when he’s taken into custody. Rojo has been free on a $20,000 bond.

He was arrested in the late evening of last Sept. 6 after he allegedly fought with officers at the CVS store in the 25000 block of Hancock Avenue.

According to Murrieta police Lt. Tony Conrad, the patrolman who first encountered Rojo was flagged down by a CVS employee because the defendant was allegedly ripping open over-the-counter medications and swallowing them.

Conrad said that when the officer attempted to detain Rojo near the entrance to the store, he turned aggressive, “fighting with the officer (and) grabbing onto the officer’s holstered firearm.”

The lieutenant said the officer was able to call for backup while wrestling with Rojo, who bolted outside the store after the officer pulled away and prevented him from getting hold of his sidearm.

“The officer chased the man outside into the parking lot, where a second struggle ensued between the officer and suspect, who again tried to disarm the officer,” Conrad said. “Additional assisting officers arrived and attempted multiple force techniques in an attempt to stop the suspect from attempting to disarm the officer. Ultimately, the officers were able to overcome the suspect and place him under arrest.”

The officer suffered a fracture to his right hand and has since recovered. Rojo was treated for cuts and abrasions, then booked into jail.

Security surveillance videotape of the confrontation was released to the public, and a female customer parked outside the CVS captured some of what transpired, later posting it to YouTube.

The video showed officers employing forceful measures to restrain Rojo, prompting accusations from his mother and sister that he was a victim of police brutality.

“He was struggling because he was so freaked out,” Minu Rojo, his mom, told reporters. “He wasn’t hurting nobody in no way.”

The security video indicated that Rojo did, for perhaps a second, have his hand on the officer’s belt—within reach of the pistol.

The eyewitness’s video did not capture the moment when Rojo allegedly fought for possession of the officer’s gun outside the CVS, but it did show three assisting officers leaping onto the defendant, who evidently would not stop struggling to get away.

As officers grappled with the screaming man’s hands, one of them deployed a baton and struck Rojo multiple times in the upper body and head. Images show another officer kicking and apparently stomping on him.

None of the officers were charged with use of excessive force.

Rojo has no documented prior felony convictions.