Murrieta Mayor Pro Tem Jonathan Ingram elected as GOP County Chairman

RIVERSIDE – The Republican Party of Riverside County (RPRC) announces the election of Jonathan Ingram as County Chairman at the GOP Organizational Meeting held at the Mission Inn Thursday night. Ingram, a Murrieta city councilman, succeeds Chairman Scott Mann whose term expired.

“I can think of no one more equipped to lead the County GOP heading into the 2018 gubernatorial election cycle.” Mann said. “Jonathan has been a leader in the Republican Party regionally and throughout the state. “

Ingram was elected to the Murrieta city council in 2014 and is serving as Mayor Pro Tem on his first term. Ingram is an elected member of the Riverside County Republican Central Committee and has served in leadership roles with the California Republican Assembly and the Murrieta-Temecula Republican Assembly. Ingram also served as the County GOP Vice Chair for the last year.

“I look forward to the challenges that lie ahead for the Republican Party, both in Riverside County and the state of California and meeting those head on,” said Ingram. “I am humbled by the trust my fellow committee members have placed in me.”

“Scott Mann has done a great job working against the changing tide of Democratic voter registration in Riverside County and getting Republicans elected to local offices,” said state CRP Chairman Jim Brulte. “I know that Jonathan will build upon that at the grassroots level and work toward increasing Republican registration this next election cycle.”

For additional information, contact Jonathan Ingram, Chairman, Republican Party of Riverside County, 951-813-0700 or jonathaningram@mail.com. Visit www.riversidecounty.com for more information.