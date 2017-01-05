MURRIETA: Officers arrest two for stolen mail, identity theft, narcotics, other charges

MURRIETA – Officers arrested two people after an early-morning traffic stop led to the discovery of narcotics, narcotics paraphernalia, an illegal weapon, numerous pieces of stolen mail, and stolen forms of identification Thursday, Dec. 29. The traffic stop and arrest happened about 3:38 a.m., in the area of Washington Avenue and Calle Del Oso Oro in Murrieta.





After their investigation, officers arrested Christopher Michael McFadden, 24, of Homeland and Kelsea Macauley Barkle, 23, of Murrieta for possession of narcotics and narcotics paraphernalia, providing a false identification to the officers, possession of stolen property and numerous other charges.

The incident and arrest happened after City of Murrieta police officers conducted a traffic enforcement stop, according to Murrieta Police Lieutenant Tony Conrad.

During the traffic stop the officers contacted two occupants from inside the vehicle. While talking to the two subjects, officers could see several pieces of narcotics-related paraphernalia in plain view inside the vehicle.

The two occupants, a male and female, each provided what they said were their names to the officers. “The officers, however, determined that the subjects in the vehicle were not being honest about their identity,” Conrad explained.

In spite of providing false names to the officers, the two were later identified as McFadden and Barkle. Once the officers determined the true identities of the two subjects the officers conducted a records check on both people.





Their check revealed McFadden had several prior convictions for narcotics use and possession of narcotics, theft, and robbery. Officers detained both subjects for further investigation.

During a pat down search, McFadden admitted to the officers that there were narcotics and narcotics-related paraphernalia inside his vehicle.

Officers conducted a search the vehicle, at which time they located heroin, methamphetamine, a metal weapon known as nunchaku, as well as several pieces of mail, identification cards, credit cards and checks that did not belong to McFadden or Barkle.

Based on their investigation, officers arrested McFadden and Barkle for numerous charges related to the narcotics, weapon and other stolen items found inside their vehicle. McFadden was booked for four felonies and eight misdemeanors. Barkle was booked for six felonies and fourteen misdemeanors. They were both booked into Southwest Detention Center.

During a subsequent investigation, officers were able to contact several owners of the mail, credit cards and identification cards. Officers identified three victims of mail theft, one victim of vehicle theft, and one victim of theft from a vehicle.

“The Murrieta Police Department would like to take this opportunity to remind the citizens to help prevent crimes like this by checking your mail daily and not leaving your purse or wallet in your vehicle,” Conrad said.

An online jail records search revealed McFadden was booked for possession of narcotics, possession of a controlled substance, possession of a dangerous weapon, providing false identification to an officer, false impersonation of another, and other charges. He is being held in lieu of $30,000 bail

Barkle was charged with possession of stolen property, providing false information to an officer, false impersonation of another, unauthorized use of a credit belong to others, possession of another person’s identification, committing mail theft, possession of fictitious checks, and other charges. She is being held in lieu of $10,000 bail.

Both McFadden and Barkley are scheduled to be seen at the Southwest Justice Center in Murrieta Jan 12.

Anyone with information about this incident or arrest or any other crimes McFadden or Barkle might have committed should contact Murrieta police officials at (951) 304-2677. Callers can refer to incident file number 1612M-5928 and can remain anonymous.