MURRIETA: Two killed in vehicle fire

A driver and his passenger were killed after the car they were driving crashed into a gate in front of a home and caught fire near Murrieta on Monday, Oct. 16, fire officials said.

About 10:50 p.m. a 52-year-old man was driving a 2010 Mercedes sedan north on Avenida De Arboles just north of Palo Alto Lane when the car entered a left curve in the roadway and went off the road, according to a California Highway Patrol news release.

The car crashed into a metal speaker intercom and two brick pillars, then caught fire, according to the release.

The 52-year-old man and his 54-year-old woman passenger were both killed.

At least one of those people was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a news release from April Newman of the Riverside County Fire Department.

The California Highway Patrol Temecula office is investigating the crash.

Alex Groves is an award-winning journalist and the assistant editor for Valley News. He previously worked at The Press-Enterprise as a public safety reporter for the southwestern portion of Riverside County. Groves graduated from Cal State Fullerton in 2015 with a bachelors degree in communications with an emphasis in journalism and a minor in Radio-TV-Film.

  1. William M Aviles   October 17, 2017 at 1:51 pm

    La Cresta is WEST of Murrieta.

