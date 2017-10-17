MURRIETA: Two killed in vehicle fire

A driver and his passenger were killed after the car they were driving crashed into a gate in front of a home and caught fire near Murrieta on Monday, Oct. 16, fire officials said.

About 10:50 p.m. a 52-year-old man was driving a 2010 Mercedes sedan north on Avenida De Arboles just north of Palo Alto Lane when the car entered a left curve in the roadway and went off the road, according to a California Highway Patrol news release.

The car crashed into a metal speaker intercom and two brick pillars, then caught fire, according to the release.

The 52-year-old man and his 54-year-old woman passenger were both killed.

At least one of those people was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a news release from April Newman of the Riverside County Fire Department.

The California Highway Patrol Temecula office is investigating the crash.