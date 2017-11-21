Murrieta police arrest 2 following reported identity theft in Irvine

Murrieta police arrested two women Thursday, Nov. 16 after an Irvine woman reported that her information was being used to open bank accounts, credit cards and purchases in Murrieta.

Jaquelyn Gutierrez, 24, and her acquaintance Lauren Danae Colyott, 34, were both contacted at the Southwest Justice Center and arrested.

Gutierrez was arrested on suspicion of identity theft, commercial burglary, probation violation and making or passing fictitious checks. Colyott was arrested on suspicion of possessing narcotics, paraphernalia and counterfeit money. Both women were booked into Cois M. Byrd Detention Center and both were released within two days of their arrest.

According to a Murrieta police news release, a woman in Irvine contacted her local police department after learning that a person had been using her information to open bank accounts, get credit cards and make unauthorized purchases. Gutierrez was identified as a suspect after she was caught on surveillance video using the woman’s information.

Guttierez and Colyott were contacted together at the courthouse.

Colyott, who has been arrested by the Murrieta Police Department before, was on probation for identity theft so police checked her vehicle. That’s when they say they found methamphetamine and narcotics paraphernalia in the car, and counterfeit cash inside Colyott’s purse.