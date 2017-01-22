Murrieta Police Department Traffic Division visits USS Midway Museum

By on No Comment

A Murrieta Police Department motorcycle officer recreates a catapult launch aboard the USS Midway in San Diego Dec. 28. Courtesy photo
A Murrieta Police Department motorcycle officer recreates a catapult launch aboard the USS Midway in San Diego Dec. 28. Courtesy photo

In appreciation for their service to the community, the Murrieta Police Department’s Traffic Division was invited to visit the USS Midway Museum in San Diego Wednesday, Dec. 28.

The Traffic Division incorporated the visit into one of their long-distance training rides after Paulette Mello, USS Midway Museum marketing and outreach coordinator, invited the group to visit the museum.

When they arrived, the motor officers learned Mello had arranged for the entire division and their motorcycles to be lifted onto the flight deck of the carrier where several memorable photos were taken to commemorate the day.

1-20-17-local-murrieta-police-department-visits-photo-5

This Murrieta Police Department motorcycle officer takes a smiling selfie of herself and her crew aboard the USS Midway Museum in San Diego Dec. 28. Courtesy photo

1-20-17-local-murrieta-police-department-visits-photo-4

Members of the Murrieta Police Department Traffic Division pose for a photo on the flight deck of the USS Midway Museum in San Diego Dec. 28. Courtesy photo

1-20-17-local-murrieta-police-department-visits-photo-3

Motorcycles from the Murrieta Police Department Traffic Division line up along the flight deck of the USS Midway Museum in San Diego during the department’s recent visit to the museum. Courtesy photo

1-20-17-local-murrieta-police-department-visits-photo-2

Workers load Murrieta Police Department’s motorcycles into an elevator to load them onto the USS Midway in San Diego Dec. 28. Courtesy photo


The Murrieta Police Department took the opportunity to thank Mello and the volunteer employees of the USS Midway Museum for their hospitality during their visit and for making their time aboard the USS Midway so memorable.

The USS Midway Museum is an unforgettable adventure for the entire family. Guests can spend the day exploring more than 60 exhibits throughout the historic aircraft carrier and 29 restored aircraft. The self-guided audio tour, narrated by Midway sailors, brings the carrier’s history to life. Visitors can explore a floating city at sea and relive nearly 50 years of world history aboard the longest-serving Navy aircraft carrier of the 20th century. Daring and adventurous visitors can “take to the sky” aboard one of two flight simulators.

Exhibits range from the crew’s sleeping quarters to a massive galley, engine room, the ship’s jail, officer’s country, post office, machine shops and pilots’ ready rooms, as well as primary flight control and the bridge high in the island over the flight deck. Especially popular are the museum docents visitors meet throughout the ship. Each is eager to share a personal story, an anecdote or amazing statistic, adding to their amazement throughout the adventure.

Family-oriented activities for all ages abound including two types of flight simulators, short films, climb-aboard aircraft and cockpits, interactive exhibits, “Ejection Seat Theater” and much more.

A 90-seat theater is now open aboard USS Midway, featuring a riveting multimedia movie about the Battle of Midway entitled “Voices of Midway.” The inspirational experience is not to be missed and is included free with admission.

The museum is open from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. Prices range from $10 to $20 depending on age. Group admission prices are available and special reduced prices are available for retired military personnel, senior citizens and children. Prices and more information can be found online at www.midway.org.

The USS Midway Museum is located at 910 North Harbor Drive in San Diego, alongside Navy Pier.

, , ,

Murrieta Police Department Traffic Division visits USS Midway Museum added by on
View all posts by Trevor Montgomery →

Trevor Montgomery spent 10 years in the U.S. Army as an Orthopedic Specialist before joining the Riverside County Sheriff Department in 1998. During his time with the sheriff's department, he worked at several different stations, including the Robert Presley Detention Center, the Southwest Station in Temecula and the Lake Elsinore Station along with many other locations. His assignments included Corrections, Patrol, DUI Enforcement, Boat and PWC based Lake Patrol, Problem Oriented Policing Team and he finished his career while working as a Sex Crimes and Child Abuse Investigator. Montgomery was a foster parent to nearly 60 children over 13 years and is now an adoptive parent and has 13 children and 7 grandchildren.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Comments Protected by WP-SpamShield Spam Blocker