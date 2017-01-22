Murrieta Police Department Traffic Division visits USS Midway Museum

In appreciation for their service to the community, the Murrieta Police Department’s Traffic Division was invited to visit the USS Midway Museum in San Diego Wednesday, Dec. 28.

The Traffic Division incorporated the visit into one of their long-distance training rides after Paulette Mello, USS Midway Museum marketing and outreach coordinator, invited the group to visit the museum.

When they arrived, the motor officers learned Mello had arranged for the entire division and their motorcycles to be lifted onto the flight deck of the carrier where several memorable photos were taken to commemorate the day.

The Murrieta Police Department took the opportunity to thank Mello and the volunteer employees of the USS Midway Museum for their hospitality during their visit and for making their time aboard the USS Midway so memorable.

The USS Midway Museum is an unforgettable adventure for the entire family. Guests can spend the day exploring more than 60 exhibits throughout the historic aircraft carrier and 29 restored aircraft. The self-guided audio tour, narrated by Midway sailors, brings the carrier’s history to life. Visitors can explore a floating city at sea and relive nearly 50 years of world history aboard the longest-serving Navy aircraft carrier of the 20th century. Daring and adventurous visitors can “take to the sky” aboard one of two flight simulators.

Exhibits range from the crew’s sleeping quarters to a massive galley, engine room, the ship’s jail, officer’s country, post office, machine shops and pilots’ ready rooms, as well as primary flight control and the bridge high in the island over the flight deck. Especially popular are the museum docents visitors meet throughout the ship. Each is eager to share a personal story, an anecdote or amazing statistic, adding to their amazement throughout the adventure.

Family-oriented activities for all ages abound including two types of flight simulators, short films, climb-aboard aircraft and cockpits, interactive exhibits, “Ejection Seat Theater” and much more.

A 90-seat theater is now open aboard USS Midway, featuring a riveting multimedia movie about the Battle of Midway entitled “Voices of Midway.” The inspirational experience is not to be missed and is included free with admission.

The museum is open from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. Prices range from $10 to $20 depending on age. Group admission prices are available and special reduced prices are available for retired military personnel, senior citizens and children. Prices and more information can be found online at www.midway.org .

The USS Midway Museum is located at 910 North Harbor Drive in San Diego, alongside Navy Pier.