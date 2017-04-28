Murrieta Police dispatchers win public safety radio awards

The Murrieta Police Department’s dispatcher team recently attended the California Public Safety Radio Associations 29th Annual Telecommunicators Week Awards Banquet and walked away with numerous awards as pictured.

Winning the California Public Safety Radio Association’s “Outstanding Performance by a Team-Fire Runner-up” award is the Murrieta Fire Department dispatch team from left, Heather Riley, Auralee McGinnis and Connie Dyer, with CPRA Southern California Division Chief Dale Digiambattista and Murrieta Fire Chief Scott Ferguson. Murrieta Police Department photo


Winners of the CPRA “Outstanding Performance by a Team- Police Runner-up” award is from left Melissa Angle, Christina Jones and Allison Staley. Murrieta Police Department photo


Winner of the CPRA “Supervisor of the Year” is Murrieta’s Lead Dispatcher and CAD/RMS Administrator Julie Shannon, second from left, with Murrieta Police Chief Sean Hadden, CPRA President Dale Digiambattista and Murrieta Fire Chief Scott Ferguson. Murrieta Police Department photo


