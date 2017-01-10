MURRIETA: Report of suspicious behavior leads to arrest of two





MURRIETA – Authorities responding to reports of a man acting suspiciously at a business arrested two subjects for narcotics, drug paraphernalia, and multiple warrants Thursday, Jan. 5. The incident began at a Super Target at 27818 Clinton Keith Road in Murrieta.

Murrieta Police officials were dispatched to the store after a person called 911 to report the man’s suspicious behavior about 8:47 p.m.

While officers were still en route to the store, the caller told the emergency dispatcher that the man had left the store and was leaving the business in a white pickup truck.

“As the first officer arrived on scene, a vehicle matching the description provided by the caller was seen leaving the parking lot at a high rate of speed,” Murrieta Police Lieutenant Tony Conrad explained. “The officer conducted a traffic stop on the pickup truck at Linnell Lane and McElwain Road.”

After stopping the pickup truck, officers contacted two occupants from inside the vehicle. Officers identified the pair as Tamara Lynn Melanson, 55, of Wildomar and Timothy Edward Busby, 45, of Menifee.





Officers conducted a records check on both subjects, at which time they learned Melanson had three active felony warrants for theft related charges. Officers also learned Melanson had an extensive criminal history that dated back 34 years, with convictions for theft, narcotics, burglary, and possession of a stolen vehicle.

Officers determined also Busby had an active felony warrant for violation of his parole. Busby had a criminal history dating back 28 years with convictions for burglary, possession of a stolen vehicle, possession of stolen property, narcotics and parole violations, according to Conrad. The check revealed Busby was on active parole for domestic violence and on Post Release Community Supervision (PRCS) for failure to yield to an officer.

During a subsequent search of the vehicle, in accordance with Busby’s parole and PRCS terms, officers located narcotics and narcotics paraphernalia in a bag belonging to Melanson.

Officers arrested Melanson for possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and her three outstanding felony warrants. Officers arrested Busby for his felony warrant.

Both subjects were booked into the Southwest Detention Center.

An online jail records search revealed Melanson is being held in lieu of $250,000 bail. Her next scheduled court date is at the Southwest Justice Center Feb. 24.

Busby is being held without bail. He is scheduled to be seen at an unspecified court Jan. 13.

Anyone with information about this incident or with information about other criminal activities involving or Busby should contact Murrieta police officials at (951) 304-2677. Callers can refer to incident file number 1701M-1109 and can remain anonymous.