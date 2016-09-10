Murrieta Senior Citizens Service Center food bank seeking donations

MURRIETA – The Senior Citizens Service Center has been in your community since 1978 and needs your support to help serve Temecula and Murrieta residents totaling about 2,000 people per month at the Murrieta Food Bank.
Donations of cash, food and unwanted household items are currently needed.
The Senior Citizens Service Center is a non-profit organization, Federal Identification Number 95-3214774, serving the Temecula/Murrieta area at 41538 Eastman Drive, Suite C, Murrieta. CA 92562. Phone: (951) 600-9557, Fax: (951) 600-8233.
The food bank is in need of a new place to operate as the rent has been increasing to the point that even with donations and grants they are unable to afford to keep their doors open. This charity has been operating as the article says since the late 70’s, so it is a shame that they will have to close their doors. Their current landlord is State Senator, Jeff Stone. It is rumored that the rent for the facility is $3,000 a month.
If anyone can help keep this business open please contact the Food Bank at 951-600-9557, or maybe we can lobby the the landlord to lower the rent.