Murrieta Senior Citizens Service Center food bank seeking donations

MURRIETA – The Senior Citizens Service Center has been in your community since 1978 and needs your support to help serve Temecula and Murrieta residents totaling about 2,000 people per month at the Murrieta Food Bank.

Donations of cash, food and unwanted household items are currently needed.

The Senior Citizens Service Center is a non-profit organization, Federal Identification Number 95-3214774, serving the Temecula/Murrieta area at 41538 Eastman Drive, Suite C, Murrieta. CA 92562. Phone: (951) 600-9557, Fax: (951) 600-8233.