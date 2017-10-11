MURRIETA: Social media post leads to arrest of suspected package thief

Police on Friday, Oct. 6, arrested a 34-year-old Murrieta woman who they say was caught on security video taking a package off the front step of a home and who later tried to change her appearance, possibly in an attempt not to be connected with the crime.

Lauren Danae Colyott was arrested on suspicion of receiving stolen property, petty theft, two counts of violating her probation and altering, forging or falsifying an ID, online jail records show.

Police say an officer recognized Colyott as the suspect in a video posted on social media that shows a woman taking a package from a home before fleeing in a white vehicle. The officer had arrested her as a suspect in a similar crime in a similar vehicle in April.

Officers served a warrant at Colyott’s home and discovered the stolen package in a trashcan, according to a police news release. They also found hair dye and hair clippings.

“It is believed that Ms. Colyott was aware of the social media post and made an attempt to alter her appearance,” the release says.

She was booked into the Larry D. Smith Correctional Facility in Banning with bail set at $10,000 and was released the same day, online jail records show.

Officials noted that with the holidays around the corner, package thefts will rise. They encouraged people who can’t be home for a package delivery to consider having that package delivered to another address such as a neighbor’s house, place of business or postal location.