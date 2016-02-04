Temecula Teen accused of killing friend to stand trial

MURRIETA – A Temecula teen accused of fatally shooting his 15-year-old friend while high on drugs in a Lake Elsinore motel must stand trial for murder, a judge ruled Friday, Jan. 29.
Ryan Jordan Jawad, 17, could face 50 years to life in prison if convicted of first-degree murder with sentence-enhancing gun and great bodily injury allegations in the May 31 death of Gage Seal.
Following a preliminary hearing at the Southwest Justice Center in Murrieta, Riverside County Superior Court Judge John Monterosso found there was sufficient evidence to warrant a trial and scheduled a post-preliminary hearing arraignment for March 18.
Jawad remains held in lieu of $2 million bail at Southwest Juvenile Hall.
According to sheriff’s officials, the defendant, Seal and other youths gathered in a first-floor room of the Travel Inn to party all night. Jawad brought a semiautomatic handgun and was randomly pointing the pistol at Seal and others, dry-firing for kicks, investigators allege.
Jawad later told authorities that he was high on “wax,” a concentrated variety of marijuana, and wasn’t entirely aware of his actions, according to sheriff’s documents.
Investigators alleged that shortly before 1 a.m., Jawad put a magazine full of bullets in the pistol, racked it and leveled it at the victim, firing a single shot to his face. Seal died at the scene.
Jawad insisted that he did not intend to kill the teen, according to sheriff’s officials.
The Southwest Justice Center is in the unincorporated area of Murrieta. The actual street address is 30755 Auld Rd, Murrieta.
Has this gone to trial yet? This had been going on so long already