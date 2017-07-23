Murrieta Temecula Republican Assembly hosts Debunking Evolution lecture

TEMECULA – Nearly two-thirds of students will reject their faith by the time they’ve finished college, the result of a constant bombardment of secular lessons. A new nonprofit project, “Debunking Evolution,” aims to combat that influence by teaching students the scientific case against evolution.
The project’s creators said they are “committed to providing Christian families with Biblically and scientifically based answers to the evolutionary theory that many children are taught during sixth, seventh and 10th grades in public schools in California.”
The program was designed by experienced professionals and reviewed by scientists at the three leading creation ministries in the United States: Answers in Genesis, the Institute for Creation Research and Creation Ministries International.
One of Debunking Evolution’s co-creators, Pat Roy, is slated to share what tenets of evolution are taught in textbooks – and the arguments against them – as the keynote speaker at the Murrieta Temecula Republican Assembly’s Aug. 11 meeting, which runs from 6 p.m. to 8:15 p.m. at the Temecula City Hall Conference Room, 41000 Main Street.
Nearly a decade and a half ago, Roy and his wife, Sandy – homeschool parents – created the “Jonathan Park Creation Adventure Series,” an audio drama that has been heard on more than 700 radio stations worldwide and has reached millions with the message of the Creator.
Roy also worked at the Institute for Creation Research for over 12 years, as he and his team took some of the most complex scientific proofs for creation and translated them into everyday language and concepts.
The event is open to the public. The cost is $15 for members, $20 for non-members, $10 for students under 25 and Gold Eagle members and free for active duty military. To RSVP, leave a message at (951) 304-2757, email MurrietaOnlineNews@outlook.com or visit www.MTRA.club.
What an incredible waste of the human intellect, clinging onto an archaic Bronze Age ideology. I’ll never understand the hubris of humans that engage in willful ignorance. The scientific process has provided an undending line of verifiable evidence in contrast to that of religions, all of which have yet to provide a single shred of evidence about deities, the afterlife, or indeed, any supernatural force whatsoever.
Indeed, such blind faith has precipitated conflict for millennia, with more blood shed in the name of religion than perhaps for any other senseless purpose. But then, that explains the core purpose of many religious institutions, to serve as a controlling force that manipulates society, coalescing political power in the hands of the few.
Faith and dogma are and ever will be anathema to free thought and independence. That is precisely why 2/3 of people leave the tiny box of their former faith behind, once they have found out how to think critically, and start to understand the nature of things.
Step out of the cave, and into the light, lest this ‘debunking’ exercise further blunt the intellect, or otherwise rob young, bright minds of their true potential.
In some ways. I find this exercise in futility laughable, as though putting on a staged act will somehow undermine the scientific process. It’s like planning on derailing a trail when it’s already left the station. All one is going to get for all their efforts is left further behind.
I’m utterly disappointed that such an event is being hosted, and more so that it’s been given a spotlight. Groups and meetings like this are steps backwards for humanity….