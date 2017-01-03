MURRIETA: Undeterred by act of violence, young man with autism returns to work





MURRIETA – Douglas Hier is a young adult who, in spite of having Central Auditory Processing Disorder-a mild form of autism, works hard to help provide for his family while working as a sign-twirler for family-owned and operated La Pasadita Taco Shop at 24635 Madison Avenue in Murrieta.

Douglas works three days a week for La Pasadita, dancing and twirling signs at the intersection of Kalmia Street and Madison Avenue. He says he gets a great deal of personal satisfaction knowing he is being productive and helping his family pay their bills.

But this last Saturday, Dec. 31, Douglas’ job – which he loves so much – took a scary and potentially traumatizing turn.

It all started when two males, who have not yet been identified, slowly drove past the corner where Douglas was working. Without reason or provocation, the two began shouting at Douglas before the passenger pointed a realistic-looking BB-gun at him and opened fire.

“At first, I really thought I was being shot at,” Douglas explained through his mom, Therese. Although he quickly and instinctively brought his sign up to protect his face so he wouldn’t get hurt, Douglas said he was hit by several of the BB’s, which left him bruised and frightened. But to Douglas, it was the emotional pain that hurt the most.

Douglas later described the vehicle as a dark red PT Cruiser. He described the passenger who fired the BB-gun at him as having blond hair and bad acne. All he could recall about the driver was that he was wearing a black baseball style cap. He was not sure of the two suspect’s ages.

Although La Pasadita has surveillance cameras inside and around the restaurant, there were no cameras that face the intersection where the incident happened. There was however at least one witness who saw the attack.

Douglas said after the two suspects drove away, a woman in a black SUV immediately pulled over and asked him if he was OK. She comforted Douglas before wishing him her best and driving away.

Both Therese and Murrieta police officials would like to speak with that witness to learn any additional information about the suspects or their vehicle that she might have seen.

A school work program that turned into a “real” job





Douglas started working for La Pasadita about two years ago as part of the Murrieta Unified School District’s Adult Transition Program. After he graduated from the school sponsored program and while Douglas spent the summer off, La Pasadita was sold to new owners Osvalda and Analy Quintero.

Bored and wanting to work and be productive at a “real” job again, Therese encouraged Douglas to reapply for employment at the restaurant. In spite of his shyness, Douglas went through the application process and the Quintero’s decided to hire him back to work as a part-time sign-twirler for the restaurant. He has now worked for the taco shop for the last year and a half.

La Pasadita’s employers have nothing but praise for the Douglas’ work ethic and hard effort.

“We gain a lot from his employment with us,” Analy explained. “Douglas always shows up on time and works very hard for us.”

“To be honest, when I first heard about what had happened to Douglas, I was truly shocked. It made me really mad,” Analy recalled. “Nothing like this has ever happened before. Our community is very nice and supportive.”

“People do things without thinking about how their actions are going to hurt others,” Analy said. “Even if the actions of those two didn’t hurt Douglas physically, it hurt him emotionally. It really hurt his feelings.”

“He is a really quiet and shy person. He doesn’t speak out much and never complains. He didn’t even tell us that day what had happened, because he thought me might lose his job if he said something,” Analy explained. “He really loves his job and didn’t want to jeopardize his employment with us.”

“We are glad he goes out there and is willing to work and be productive and we love having him working for us,” Analy said. “Those two don’t know the pain they caused Douglas. He just wants to feel safe and wants to know he can do his job without being attacked or bullied.”

“One senseless action could make or break someone”





About the incident involving her son, Douglas’ mom Therese explained, “Yes, my son was hurt – more emotionally than physically and he will recover from his bruises – but what if the actions of those two had destroyed Douglas’ dreams?” Therese asked. “The dream of being productive and helping to provide for his family.”

Therese said Douglas was occasionally bullied when he was in school, but never at work and never anything like this.

“Parents need to teach their kids better, to be more tolerant and understanding of others. It all starts at home. Be kind to others,” Therese said. “Life is too short to waste your energy being a jerk to someone you don’t even know. Just be nice to others…it’s not that hard.”

“People need to remember that one senseless action could make or break someone,” Therese said. “These two need to take a long and hard look at their actions and consider the full consequences of what they did.”

“What if those two had pointed that BB-gun at someone with a concealed weapon permit?” Therese asked. “This could have ended up so much worse than it did.”

In spite of it all, Therese – who said she does not harbor any ill-will towards the two who attacked her son – said, “I hope the best for them and hope they get their lives together, grow up, and find something more positive to focus their energy on.”

“If nothing else, I hope this is a learning experience for the two who did this. People with disabilities deserve to be treated like everyone else, not treated differently,” Therese said. “People don’t have to like each other or to agree with each other, but they need to act like human beings.”

“Sooner or later, their actions are going to catch up with them and bite them in the butt.”

“Douglas is a happy kid with a heart of gold. In spite of everything, he’s a survivor”





Therese said she spoke with Murrieta police officials again today, who called to check on Douglas and let the family know they were following up on potential leads that had been provided by a possible witness to the incident.

“Douglas is a very happy kid with a heart of gold. In spite of everything, he’s a survivor. He has a phenomenal work ethic,” Therese explained. “He was a bit worried and nervous about returning to work, but he didn’t want to let that stop him. He didn’t want to let his employers down and he really wanted to go back.”

In spite of his scary ordeal, Douglas, who turned 23-years-old Tuesday – the day he returned back to work – didn’t want to miss his shift and he bravely returned to La Pasadita for his normal shift.

Therese said she offered to sit in her van in a nearby parking lot to offer her son support, but Douglas bravely declined.

In spite of that, Therese said she surreptitiously parked in a parking lot nearby and watched her son’s shift anyways. What she witnessed throughout the day warmed her heart.

While she kept a watchful eye on her son from a distance, Therese saw several people who had read or heard about what happened to Douglas stop and take time to talk with him and to offer him words of encouragement.

“One woman pulled up with a group of kids,” Therese explained. “They all got out of their car and gave Douglas a big group hug. They then prayed with him and wished him a happy birthday when they found out today was his birthday.”

Another woman stopped and offered to sit with Douglas and watch him, to make sure he would be safe. A third woman even offered to bring Douglas a cupcake to help him celebrate his birthday.

Watching her son return back to work after such a traumatic experience and seeing those from the community stop by to show him some love, support, and appreciation gave Therese hope in the knowledge of how many good people there are in the community where her family lives.

As for Douglas, he admitted, “It hurt my feelings – a lot. These boys made me feel sad. It makes me feel like my job is no longer safe. But I’m not going to let what those boys did dictate the rest of my life. I’m going to move forward.”

Anyone with information about the incident or who witnessed the assault should contact Murrieta police officials at (951) 304-2677. Callers can refer to incident file number 1612M-6460 and can remain anonymous.