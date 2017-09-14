Murrieta unveils 9-11 Memorial

-
Madelyn Maduska, 5, of Murrieta, places a painted rock in the city of Murrieta’s 9-11 Memorial. The Memorial, located at Murrieta’s Town Square Park, was unveiled during the city’s “Sunset 9-11 Service,” Monday, Sept. 1. Kim Harris photo
A plaque bearing the words of former President George W. Bush will be part of the City of Murrieta’s 9-11 Memorial located at Town Square Park once it has been completed. Kim Harris photo
City of Murrieta Parks Maintenance Supervisor George Moring lights the flame at the city’s new 9-11 Memorial while lead park maintenance worker Mark Durbin looks on before the city’s “9-11 Sunset Service.” Kim Harris photo
Capt. Todd Bradstreet of the Murrieta Fire Department gives the invocation at the city’s “Sunset 9-11 Service,” Monday, Sept. 11. Kim Harris photo
Murrieta Police Chief Sean Hadden gives a speech while standing in front of the city’s new 9-11 Memorial which was unveiled during the city’s annual “Sunset 9-11 Service,” Monday, Sept. 11. Kim Harris photo
An American flag waves high above the crowds gathered for the city of Murrieta’s “Sunset 9-11 Service,” at Town Square Park Monday, Sept. 11. Kim Harris photo
Murrieta Mayor Rick Gibbs gives recounts the events of Sept. 11, 2001, during the city’s “Sunset 9-11 Service,” held at Town Square Park in Murrieta, Monday, Sept. 11. Kim Harris photo
Hundreds of patriotically painted rocks lie in the city of Murrieta’s 9-11 Memorial. The potato sized rocks were painted by school children, Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts and any resident who wished to do so. Kim Harris photo
Murrieta Mayor Rick Gibbs, left, reads from the 9-11 Memorial plaque, held by Mayor Pro Tem Jonathan Ingram during the city’s “Sunset 9-11 Service” at Town Square Park, Sept. 11. The plaque, bearing the words of former President George W. Bush, will be placed on the city’s newest memorial upon its completion. Kim Harris photo
The city of Murrieta’s 9-11 Memorial glows red during the city’s “Sunset 9-11 Service” at Town Square Park, Sept. 11. The memorial is made up of potato sized rocks painted by school children, Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts and any resident who wished to do so, as well as a plaque bearing the words of former President George W. Bush. Kim Harris photo
