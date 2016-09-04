Murrieta’s Downtown Plan takes shape

More than 50 people gathered inside Centerpoint Community Church Saturday, Aug. 16, to learn about Murrieta’s Downtown Plan and give their input to city and planning officials during the city’s second workshop on the planned improvements.
The plan reflects a variety of ideas to revitalize the downtown area between Kalmia and Ivy east and west and Jefferson and Hayes south and north making it a tourist and shopping designation for the city. The original vision for the downtown area in 2011 was to “Create a vibrant, prosperous Historic Downtown that serves as a community center and provides a variety of quality shopping and dining experiences.”
Those in attendance were able to review and provide input on the potential concepts for the development of the city’s historic downtown area.
Representatives from Rick Engineering’s multidisciplinary Community Planning and Sustainable Development Division, which holds the contract to provide consulting and planning services to the city, were on hand to give a presentation outlining the plans and feedback from the city’s workshop held June 4.
Brian Mooney, Rick’s Community Planning and Sustainable Design Principal for the project, gave a presentation outlining the plan which includes green building practices, such as the use of solar on new construction, drought tolerant landscaping and best practices for stormwater management. The plan will also limit impacts to sensitive habitats that surround Murrieta Creek. Setbacks from the creek will ensure minimal disturbance to the area while also providing a public open space amenity.
Also included will be a transportation network that provides multiple choices for residents, employees and visitors to safely get around. Complete streets will create a balanced network of opportunities for walking, biking and automobile use. Parking management strategies will address issues related to mobility and parking as the downtown grows.
Murrieta’s downtown will include “attractive residential neighborhoods that will contribute to the increased activity and economic vibrancy of the area,” according to the study. Housing options, ranging from single family to multifamily to mixed use units, will be encouraged as well.
The area will have an abundance of amenities, such as parks, gathering spaces, community events and schools that contribute to a high-quality of life for all who live there, according to the presentation.
“Downtown has unique, historic significance to Murrieta,” Mooney said. “It is important that the area maintains an element of its historic character and encourages architecture that is compatible.”
Murrieta City Council is expected to hold a workshop on the plan in late September or early October with public hearings and adoption of the plan expected before the end of the year.
To give input on the Murrieta Downtown Plan, visit www.murrietaca.gov, click on city services, then planning and Downtown Plan Update and take the online survey.
The work being done on the downtown plan is simply excellent. Kudos especially, for their dedicated efforts, to Councilman Jonathan Ingram and Economic Director Bruce Coleman. It is, by the way, of utmost importance to the long term success of Old Town that the key route of access to the area be recognized. There has been some effort by the city over the years to funnel commercial traffic down Kalmia toward Washington. But, that is somewhat akin to trying to make a stream flow uphill. The important fact to recognize is that the Triangle is Murrieta’s only possible future commercial hub for all regional purposes, and that means commercial traffic will naturally flow to Old Town, coming off of Murrieta Hot Springs Road via the Triangle, right down historic route 395 to Old Town.
We don’t need any more residential areas in Murrieta. The multi family areas will increase by 300 residents and the single family will add more. We don’t need any more traffic pouring to 1-15 NO MATTER HOW MANY ON OFF\ RAMPS YOU BUILD. IT SEEMS TO BACK UP FROM TEMECULA MORNING\ NIGHT, WEEKEND\ WEEK DAY. We don’t need any more people coming into this area and that is the whole purpose of this downtown plan. It is for the developers by the developers and crowding more resource guzzling residents. California is at capacity. What should be done is leave the open space and place a replica in recycled wood of the Fountain House on an area that is already concreted or brown fielded. We don’t need any Commercial Buildings. Murriest is 50 per cent plus empty and for rent in Light Industrial and Commercial. Repurpose and rent what you have and you will increase the traffic dramatically. No more of anything. Your development already killed one driver and ruined another floating car in the last rain that wasn’t a strong rain.