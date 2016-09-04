Murrieta’s Downtown Plan takes shape

More than 50 people gathered inside Centerpoint Community Church Saturday, Aug. 16, to learn about Murrieta’s Downtown Plan and give their input to city and planning officials during the city’s second workshop on the planned improvements.

The plan reflects a variety of ideas to revitalize the downtown area between Kalmia and Ivy east and west and Jefferson and Hayes south and north making it a tourist and shopping designation for the city. The original vision for the downtown area in 2011 was to “Create a vibrant, prosperous Historic Downtown that serves as a community center and provides a variety of quality shopping and dining experiences.”

Those in attendance were able to review and provide input on the potential concepts for the development of the city’s historic downtown area.

Representatives from Rick Engineering’s multidisciplinary Community Planning and Sustainable Development Division, which holds the contract to provide consulting and planning services to the city, were on hand to give a presentation outlining the plans and feedback from the city’s workshop held June 4.

Brian Mooney, Rick’s Community Planning and Sustainable Design Principal for the project, gave a presentation outlining the plan which includes green building practices, such as the use of solar on new construction, drought tolerant landscaping and best practices for stormwater management. The plan will also limit impacts to sensitive habitats that surround Murrieta Creek. Setbacks from the creek will ensure minimal disturbance to the area while also providing a public open space amenity.

Also included will be a transportation network that provides multiple choices for residents, employees and visitors to safely get around. Complete streets will create a balanced network of opportunities for walking, biking and automobile use. Parking management strategies will address issues related to mobility and parking as the downtown grows.

Murrieta’s downtown will include “attractive residential neighborhoods that will contribute to the increased activity and economic vibrancy of the area,” according to the study. Housing options, ranging from single family to multifamily to mixed use units, will be encouraged as well.

The area will have an abundance of amenities, such as parks, gathering spaces, community events and schools that contribute to a high-quality of life for all who live there, according to the presentation.

“Downtown has unique, historic significance to Murrieta,” Mooney said. “It is important that the area maintains an element of its historic character and encourages architecture that is compatible.”

Murrieta City Council is expected to hold a workshop on the plan in late September or early October with public hearings and adoption of the plan expected before the end of the year.

To give input on the Murrieta Downtown Plan, visit www.murrietaca.gov, click on city services, then planning and Downtown Plan Update and take the online survey.