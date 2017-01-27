New restroom approved at Menifee’s Audie Murphy Skate Park

Menifee City Council approved the engineering and construction of an $83,000 restroom at the Audie Murphy Sports Park to replace the existing portable restroom at the park.

The council awarded $34,000 to IDS Group of Irvine for the design and project management services for the project and $48,963.56 to Wallis Concrete LLC of Texas for the prefabricated cinder block structure.

The Council’s 5-0 vote to approve project at its Jan. 4 meeting followed public comment on the project.

Wallis Concrete submitted the lowest bid for the restroom structure. The restroom that will be moved from Texas to the sports park will be a single unisex single room concrete block building that includes one flush toilet and one sink. The restroom is ADA code compliant with built-in proprietary vandal resistant components. It will utilize natural ventilation and is easily maintained with non-absorbent concrete floors and concrete block walls, according to the firm.

Before the vote, resident Claudia Greenwood during public comments, asked the council why they were spending so much money for the restroom and if it was really needed since the city claimed to be near bankruptcy. Robert Lennox had the city staff explain that the cost of the restroom project would not be coming out of the city’s General Fund but from fees collected from Audie Murphy Ranch Community Financing District revenues (CFD).

Audie Murphy Ranch Sports Park is an 11.3-acre park located at 30376 Lone Pine Drive.

The Skate Park is located on the east side of the park, other amenities include; Barbecues, basketball courts, ball fields, children’s play area, picnic shelters, restrooms, soccer field and walking paths.

In other business, the City Council received a report from Gina Gonzales that the Economic Development Department had found an interested hotel operator to build a proposed 80-room hotel in the city’s Town Center with a 4,000-square foot meeting area. A new hotel for the city has long been sought by city officials and area businesses to accommodate visitors and coming into the city.

She said the city has been wanted to encourage developers to build a hotel in the city since 2013. The council seated at that time knew to bring new business to the city might be a “give and take.” As a result the Menifee Business Incentive Program was created.

Gonzales said the city used this program that six months ago attracted S.H. Menifee, LLC who is seeking to bring a Fairview Inn Hotel to the city. She said they have agreed to build in the Town Center in return for an “Agreement to Enter into Covenant to Operate and to Share Transient Occupancy Tax revenue (TOT).” What this means is the city would share the transient occupational taxes collected from the hotel customers at a 50 percent rate for a period of 10 years. The city would help the developer build the hotel with $1 million that would be collected from the TOT.

The hotel in turn would build on a 2.8-acre Town Center site containing minimum 80 guest rooms, conference rooms, ballrooms and other related amenities, with at least 4,000 square feet of meeting space. The hotel will be a upper mid-scale hotel, limited service hotel. Any changes to the agreement would have to be made through the council.

Gonzales, in her report, said the city’s financial consultant Keyser Marston Associates said the agreement with the developer would generate $200,000 to $250,000 in TOT revenues annually, $950 to $1,200 in property tax revenue and $1,000 to $2,000 in sales tax revenue.

She estimated the hotel operation would also provide 30 to 35 new jobs locally.

Council did not hesitate to approve the agreement that could bring the hotel operation to the city in the next two to three years.