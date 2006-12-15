New Unitarian Universalist community established in Temecula

Unitarian Universalists (UU) and others interested in a progressive religious experience are invited to attend the holiday service of the new UU community serving Southwest Riverside County at 3 p.m. Sunday, December 17.

The intergenerational service will feature a sermon titled “Season of Hope” from Rev. Ken Brown, the district executive of the Unitarian Universalist Association’s Pacific Southwest District. It will be held at the Temecula Valley Church of Religious Science, 26871 Hobie Circle, in Murrieta, near the intersection of Jefferson Avenue and Date Street. Childcare for preschool-age and younger children will be provided during the service.

With its roots in the Judeo-Christian traditions and adherents who include Ralph Waldo Emerson, Thomas Jefferson, Beatrix Potter, Florence Nightingale and Ray Bradbury, Unitarian Universalism keeps an open mind to the religious questions people struggle with and values the contributions of science, reason and the world’s great religious and ethical teachings.

“As a non-creedal faith, we are interested in offering a liberal religious presence with an emphasis on the intellect as well as the heart. We welcome people of all spiritual and philosophical paths,” said Rev. Margo McKenna, minister of Chalice Unitarian Universalist Congregation in Escondido, which, along with the Universalist Unitarian Church of Riverside and Palomar UU Fellowship in Vista, is supporting the establishment of this new religious community.

Unitarian Universalism draws inspiration from many spiritual and philosophical sources – including Buddhism, Earth-centered traditions and agnostic and humanist teachings – and views religious wisdom as always evolving.

Unitarian Universalists affirm the inherent worth and dignity of all people. Half the ministers in the faith are women. Gay and lesbian members are welcomed and many interfaith couples find UU congregations a place where both people can be comfortable.

Religious education for children involves teaching them about all of the great faiths of the world, as well as about social justice, the wonder of the natural world and ethical decision-making.

For more information about the service or the new Temecula Valley congregation, please call (951) 837-8522 or e-mail temeculavalley

[email protected]