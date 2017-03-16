No-limit celebrity poker fundraiser for prosthetic for state queen

Ms. California Plus America is hosting a Celebrity Charity Poker Tournament to raise money for Limbs for Life and State Queen Kristie Rodrique.

Rodrique, a Lake Elsinore resident and mother of two, was crowned Ms. California Plus America 2016. Ms. California Plus America Pageant was founded in 2012 and focuses on accomplishments, community involvement and charitable service to others. Rodrique lost her right leg at age six due to a birth defect. Despite being an amputee, she participates in charity walks and has practiced martial arts for 10 years.

The organization is hosting a “No-Limit Hold’em Poker Tournament at the Lake Elsinore Casino, 20930 Malaga Road in Lake Elsinore Saturday, March 25. There will also be raffles, prizes and a 50/50 drawing. Registration (ID required) begins at 5:40 p.m. Entry cutoff is 7:55 p.m. Online pre-registration is strongly encouraged at www.capluspoker.eventbrite.com.

Proceeds from the event will provide money for a new prosthetic for Rodrique as well as additional funds for Limbs for Life to provide new prosthetics for others.

A number of celebrities will be on hand to play and support the event, including Briana Renee and Matt Grundhoffer from “Little Women LA,” Rusty Coones from “Sons of Anarchy,” and Tom Schwartz from Bravo TV’s “Vanderpump Rules.”

“We invite everyone to come help support Kristie and this event,” said Rachel Mendez-Dinie, of Elsinore Public Relations, “One night of fun and giving back is nothing compared to a life without a limb.”