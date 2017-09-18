Old Stetson Avenue Bridge inspected before reconstruction

Structural engineers hired by Hemet and Caltrans have completed their initial inspection of the deteriorating Stetson Avenue Bridge east of the Hemet Airport and have determined limited traffic may use the structure until reconstruction is expected to begin spring 2018.

The aging two-lane, 45-foot-long bridge, built in 1940 and reconstructed first in 1981, is held up now by cracking cement and splintering wood pilings, yet it still holds for lighter motor traffic. Road signs east and west of the bridge, however, advise vehicles weighing over 3 tons for two-axle trucks and 5 tons for semitractor-trailer trucks to use other routes.

Before the inspection took place, a few of the larger vehicles and buses still were seen driving over the bridge without incident, but since the inspection, Nino Abad, interim city engineer, said the Hemet Police Department and Highway Patrol will be strictly enforcing the weight limitations. The heavier vehicle weights could seriously damage the bridge or cause catastrophic failure resulting in death or injury for motorists.

Changing the driving habits of the truck drivers who are still using the bridge is “going to be a combination of education and enforcement,” Abad said. He said they had called the Hemet Unified School District and the Riverside Transit Agency about the weight restrictions.

“They are all right with it, but if we had any concerns about it, we would just close it,” he said.

Heavier vehicles can now take Mustang Way on the east and Sanderson Avenue on the west or the Domenigoni Expressway or state Route 79/Florida Avenue. During construction, the bridge will be reinforced with heavy wooden pilings and still be restricted to heavy traffic.

The actual reconstruction of the bridge is scheduled to begin this spring after the just under $1 million in federal highway grant funds that will be used for the project is given final approval. The city will need to match some of the grant funds to cover the cost of the engineering studies, planning and inspections. The total cost will be approximately $1.3 million, Abad estimated. He said the only thing that might delay the construction will be a waterline that runs next to the bridge that they are working on now.

He said they are going to submit their request for authorization sometime between “now and November.” The funding process will begin after that submission, and bids will be requested. He said it will take 60 to 90 days to rebuild the bridge, but it will remain partially open for traffic needing to cross it.