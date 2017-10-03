One in custody following high speed chase from Glendale to Murrieta

MURRIETA – A man was in custody in Riverside County today after leading authorities on a high-speed chase in a stolen pickup truck from Glendale in Los Angeles County to Murrieta, authorities said.

The chase ended shortly after midnight when one of the truck’s tires flew off on the southbound 15 Freeway in Murrieta, causing the vehicle to crash, according to reports from the scene. The man fled on foot and was taken into custody a short time later, the Glendale Police Department reported.

The chase started in Glendale; police didn’t say what time or where. The driver fled at speeds of well over 100 miles per hour with the truck’s hazard lights on, according to reports from the scene. There were no reports of injuries.