One dies in Murrieta in late-night accident

A woman has died following a car accident in Murrieta Sunday, Jan. 22, officials announced today.

Leah Reay, 26, of Wildomar, was pronounced dead at the scene of a two-vehicle accident that occurred shortly after 9 p.m. at the intersection of Murrieta Hot Springs Road and Alta Murrieta Drive, according to a press release issued by the Riverside County Coroner’s Office.

Weather, drugs and alcohol are all being evaluated as factors by investigators, Murrieta Police Tony Conrad said.

A Murrieta Police Department sergeant witnessed the accident and stated speed was a factor, Conrad said.

Anyone with information regarding this incident should contact Murrieta Police Department at (951) 304-2677 and can refer to incident number 1701M-5058. Callers can remain anonymous.

