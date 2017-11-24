One killed in roll over crash in Menifee

MENIFEE – A Dana Point man was killed when his vehicle rolled over and he was ejected in Menifee near Lake Elsinore, authorities said Friday, Nov. 24.

He was Benjamin Ptashne, 29, according to the Riverside County coroner’s office. Ptashne was pronounced dead at 11:13 a.m. Thursday at Inland Valley Medical Center in Wildomar, the coroner said.

Firefighters responded just after 8:30 a.m. to the single vehicle rollover on Antelope Road north of Newport Road, according to April Newman of the Riverside County Fire Department.