Hemet man killed in crash on 15 Freeway in Temecula

A 34-year-old Hemet man was killed early Friday, Dec. 1, when he crashed into the back of a slow-traveling box truck at high speeds on the 15 Freeway in Temecula, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Salvador Vasquez was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, the 15 Freeway northbound just south of Overland Drive, about 2:22 a.m., according to a Riverside County coroner’s news release.

Vasquez was traveling about 80 mph in his Nissan Sentra as he approached a Peterbuilt 220 striper truck being driven by man doing road surveying work, according to a California Highway Patrol news release.

The truck had directional arrows activated as it traveled at about 35 mph, but for some reason Vasquez failed to see the truck and crashed the front end of the Sentra into the back of it, the CHP says. He died from the impact of the crash.

The California Highway Patrol Temecula office is investigating the incident.