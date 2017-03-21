Pair arrested in Wyoming for alleged role in San Jacinto child’s death





Two people were arrested in Wyoming on felony warrants Monday, March 20. Makick Harris, 24, and Tamara Barker, 23, were taken into custody by the Gillette, Wyoming, Police Department as suspects in the death investigation of their 22-month-old daughter.

The child, whose name was not released due to her age, died in a residence located in the 800 block of Main Street in San Jacinto Feb. 18, 2016, where the family lived at the time.

According to the initial press release on the incident, deputies assigned to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department San Jacinto Station were dispatched to the home for a juvenile medical emergency. Upon their arrival, they found the child unresponsive inside the home.

Medical personnel were summoned, but were not able to resuscitate the child. The child was eventually pronounced deceased at the scene.

Both Harris and Barker, were taken into custody without incident and transported to the Campbell County Sheriff’s detention center where they were interviewed by investigators from the Riverside County Sheriff’s Central Homicide Unit. The pair was later booked into custody under suspicion of child abuse resulting in death, and are being held at the Campbell County Sheriff’s Detention Center pending extradition to Riverside County.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call Investigator Alberto Loureiro of the Sheriff’s Central Homicide Unit at (760) 393-3524, or Investigator Chris Porrazzo of the Sheriff’s Hemet Station at (951) 791-3400.