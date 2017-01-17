Pala homicide victim identified, arrest made in Temecula

SAN DIEGO – The San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office has completed the autopsy related to the investigation of the death of a woman killed early Monday on the Pala Indian Reservation.

The victim has been identified as Pala reservation resident Carolyn Cagey. The cause of death was multiple gunshot wounds and the manner of death was ruled a homicide.

According to Lt. Kenn Nelson, detectives with the Sheriff’s Homicide Detail and the San Diego County Regional Fugitive Task Force have arrested Milton Trujillo in connection with the death of Cagey.

Trujillo was arrested late this morning on the 44000 block of Margarita Road in Temecula. Trujillo was transported and booked into the Vista Detention Facility on a single count of murder.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Homicide Detail at (858) 974-2321/after hours at (858) 565-5200. You can also remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.